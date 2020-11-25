‘Alien super weapon? Xbox prototype?’ Internet sleuths uncover coordinates of ‘Utah monolith’ as netizens debate origin & purpose

Ever-resourceful internet detectives have sussed out the alleged location of the puzzling Kubrick-like “monolith” discovered in the Utah desert by state officials, stoking debate online over how long the structure has been there.

Less than a day after the discovery went viral, the gumshoes of 4chan were on the case, apparently using a series of photos to determine the solar azimuth, declination and elevation of the site to find the coordinates of the mysterious silver slab. A Reddit user later replicated the same feat, suggesting the monolith was planted sometime after August 2015, based on Google Earth images.

4chan has discovered the location of the Utah monolith. It sat there for over 4 years unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/me50ib6Xsg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 24, 2020

Funny because this morning when I read that, I immediately though “4chan will find the location soon enough”. I didn’t know it would be that quick though. — Jon Selwyn Art (@selwyn_art) November 24, 2020

The structure was stumbled upon by Utah wildlife officials earlier this month as they carried out an aerial count of bighorn sheep over a remote stretch of desert, stopping to inspect the object – an “alien life form,” as one of the state employees joked – and even releasing photos and videos of the encounter.

Also on rt.com 2020 goes ‘full Kubrick’: Mysterious MONOLITH discovered in Utah desert (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Before long, the hunk of metal became the talk of Twitter – with its clear resemblance to the foreboding black monolith in Stanley Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ – sending ambitious netizens on a hunt to find it. But even with its location a known fact, debate continued to rage about the strange object, some suggesting it was placed in its current location before 2015, and that there may have been other similar structures nearby at some point.

Actually, there’s a black rock on the left side of mountain that serves as a better reference point. Couldn’t get measurements exact but definitely looks like it was there at least in 2013, with possible other monoliths above it? Quite strange pic.twitter.com/5PEtvipdOu — Kevin Coleman (@_KevinColeman_) November 24, 2020

1 - lack of shadow in 2015 (at least some shadow is supposed to cast).2 - The area was "cleaned" after someone put the "monolith" there... — Catu Moffatt 🇧🇷 🇮🇱 (@misterk2) November 24, 2020

While more popular – and unimaginative – theories posit that the structure is either a marketing gimmick, a publicity stunt or an art installation, others online have conjured up more elaborate ideas as to its purpose, including an “alien super weapon,” or perhaps an “old prototype next-gen Xbox.”

I honestly kind of want to go touch the monolith in Utah.Either I get super powers, activate an alien super weapon, or get turned into stone, all outcomes on-brand for 2020. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) November 24, 2020

It's an old prototype next-gen @Xbox y'all! Embarrassed, @Microsoft dropped this one into the middle of the desert because it looked like a fridge. 4 years later and we have the #XboxSeries... it's a little bit smaller, & they gave an actual fridge to Snoop Dogg — Human #837477372440977749128.005 (@sailb0at7) November 24, 2020

Unfortunately for the curious, no inscription or other identifiers were left with the slab to indicate its purpose, leaving netizens to have it out in the comment section until its creators, humanoid or not, decide to let the cat out of the bag.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!