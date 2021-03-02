Former CIA director John Brennan ‘embarrassed to be a WHITE MALE’... and critics agree they're embarrassed he's a white male

John Brennan, the former CIA director and perjurer who's now an MSNBC contributor, apparently found a point on which he and his conservative critics can agree: Both sides are ashamed that he's a white male.

Responding to an MSNBC discussion Monday about Republican claims regarding the January 6 Capitol riot, Brennan said, “I'm increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, in light of what I see of my other white males saying.”

John Brennan should be ashamed to be John Brennan https://t.co/tdmO6CWiYQ — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 1, 2021

The comment triggered a delighted laugh by host Nicole Wallace, who set Brennan up by opining that Republicans don't care about the lives of police officers.

“It just shows that with very few exceptions – like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger – there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty and integrity,” Brennan said. “And so they'll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did.”

Also on rt.com ‘News directly from the CIA’: Ex-director Brennan hired by NBC

Making matters worse, Brennan added, “the fact that this has such security and safety implications for the American public and for the members of Congress… it is just a disgusting display of craven politics that really should have no place in the United States in 2021.”

Brennan's comments about honesty, gaslighting and craven politics might ring ironic, in light of his documented history of lying to Congress. He lied to a House committee about the Steele dossier and its use in the Russiagate conspiracy against former President Trump. And he lied about the CIA's spying on Senate Intelligence Committee members.

I agree.As a white male, I'm embarrassed that John Brennan is one as well. — Reed Rothchild (@ReedRothchild12) March 1, 2021

But it was Brennan's racial self-hatred that provided comic relief Monday on social media. “I'm ashamed he is a white male, too,” many commenters said on Twitter.

Former CIA Director John Brennan told MSNBC on Monday that he is ashamed of being a white male because of what other white males have stated recently.And white males are ashamed of you also, John. AHH, something we can agree on! — Mark Nantz (@BullseyeBanjo) March 2, 2021

Another observer tweeted, “Very strange comment. Most people would be ashamed of lying to Congress, not the way they were born.”

Things John Brennan shouldn't be ashamed of:🚫His skin colorThings John Brennan should be ashamed of:✅Arming terrorist groups✅Lying America into forever wars✅Serving as Obama's drone-master https://t.co/YjFUPrTG7L — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) March 1, 2021

Still another critic called Brennan out for racism. “Let me see if I have this correct: You shouldn't have a negative opinion of a group of people (especially a different race). If you do, then you are a bigot. But this progressive is ashamed to be white because of the actions of some random white people. Sounds like bigotry.”

Let me see if I have this correct: you shouldn't have a negative opinion of a group of people (especially a different race) if you do, then you are a bigot.But this progressive is ashamed to be white, because of the actions of some random white people.Sounds like bigotry. — Thomas the Owl 🍺 (@Thomas_IL_) March 1, 2021

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!