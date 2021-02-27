 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Safely recovered’: Lady Gaga's stolen bulldogs brought to LA police after pop star offers $500k reward with no strings attached

27 Feb, 2021 04:23
(L) Lady Gaga attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala; (R) A social media screenshot shows two of Lady Gaga's dogs, stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint before they were recovered safely. ©  Reuters / Andrew Kelly;  Twitter / @ladygaga / screenshot
Two French bulldogs have been safely returned to pop star Lady Gaga after robbers stole the animals at gunpoint from her dog walker, who was shot in the struggle, according to LA police.

The pups were brought to an LAPD station north of downtown on Friday evening by a woman believed to be ”uninvolved and unassociated” with the theft and shooting earlier this week, police captain Jonathan Tippett told the Associated Press.

While it remains unclear exactly how the dogs were recovered, a representative for Gaga met with detectives at the police station to confirm their identity, as the singer is now in Rome to film a movie.

Not long before the meeting, Gaga put out a plea on Twitter reiterating an earlier $500,000 offer for the safe return of the animals, adding “if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.”

Though the Sun, a British tabloid, previously reported that the FBI was assisting the LAPD’s investigation – also suggesting there was a possible political motivation for the dognapping given Gaga’s performance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration – the bureau has since poured cold water on the claim, telling the New York Post on record that they had no part in the probe.

The armed robbery on Wednesday night was captured in dramatic surveillance footage, showing two men, at least one of them armed, as they attacked dog walker Ryan Fischer and snatched two of Gaga’s three hounds. While Fischer was shot in the chest during the altercation and hospitalized, he is expected to survive his injuries, Tippett said. The third dog ran off during the scuffle but was ultimately recovered by police unharmed, some of which was also caught on video.

