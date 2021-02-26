New York's 'WAKANDA FOREVER' school superintendent, who demanded solidarity salutes, takes helm of largest US school system

A New York City school administrator has been promoted to chancellor despite recent allegations by fired superintendents that she tried to force them to perform “Wakanda Forever” salutes to "black power."

Meisha Ross Porter has been named head of the largest US public school system, becoming the first black woman in the role, after Richard Carranza announced his resignation as New York City Department of Education (DOE) chancellor on Friday. Porter will start her new duties on March 15, marking her second promotion in less than two years.

I've dedicated my life to @NYCschools, and cannot imagine a greater honor than the opportunity to lead as Chancellor. @NYCmayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza have laid an incredible foundation. I am ready to hit the ground running and lead our schools to a full recovery. — Meisha Porter (@MeishaPorter) February 26, 2021

Porter's last promotion, to Bronx executive superintendent, was reportedly celebrated at a $45,000 gala where she wore a tiara and her 400 guests, including DOE underlings, were required to pay $111 a plate. A new controversy involving Porter surfaced earlier this month, when two ex-superintendents alleged in lawsuits against the DOE that they were fired at least partly because they declined to participate in "Wakanda Forever" salutes -- inspired by the movie "Black Panther" -- which she directed at meetings with fellow administrators.

The salute, as popularized by the late actor Chadwick Boseman, involves crossing both arms across the chest with fists pointing upward. It's a symbol of black empowerment and a gesture of solidarity with the mythical African country Wakanda, from "Black Panther."

Former Bronx superintendents Rafaela Espinala and Karen Ames alleged in separate lawsuits -- both filed this month and seeking a combined $190 million in damages -- that the mandatory salutes were problematic because of their racial implications as a symbol of "black power." Espinala said Porter often spoke of her father being a member of the Black Panthers, a militant civil-rights group.

The DOE has denied that it discriminated against any employees and said the Wakanda gestures were a symbol "used to represent the Bronx," not black power.

Carranza was named as a defendant in both lawsuits, and Ames said he created divisions along the lines gender, age, race and ethnicity after taking charge as chancellor in April 2018 touting an "equity platform." The DOE said he chose to resign of his own volition.

Carranza has generated controversy, largely for his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also joined with Mayor Bill de Blasio in ending merit-based admissions at the city's elite public schools to help "redistribute wealth" and spur greater integration.

We’ll never forget that time you sowed doubt about our ability to reopen NYC schools on national television last summer – and then did nothing to reassure families that reopening could be safe this fall. It surely added to the inequities we are seeing today.#legacyhttps://t.co/gMryLsAHGt — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) February 26, 2021

"We have stabilized the system in a way no one thought possible," Carranza said in announcing his resignation on Friday. "The light is at the end of the tunnel. And I can't think of anyone who would be better to lead this work and serve as New York City's next chancellor than Meisha Porter."

We have stabilized the system in a way no one thought possible – the light is at the end of the tunnel. And I can’t think of anyone who would be better to lead this work and serve as New York City’s next Chancellor than @MeishaPorter. — Chancellor Richard A. Carranza (@DOEChancellor) February 26, 2021

