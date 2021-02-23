WATCH: Huge EXPLOSION in Texas after train collides with 18-wheeler truck

First responders in Cameron, Texas are battling a huge blaze caused by an explosion after a train and an 18-wheeler truck collided. Eyewitness footage captured the moment a huge fireball rose over the site.

Local reports indicate both the train conductor and truck driver escaped the crash, which occurred at a grade crossing. Footage from the scene shows train cars flipped and aflame.

#BREAKING: 25 News is on the way to a scene in Cameron where a train collided with an 18-wheeler, more information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/y62oesPbct — 25NewsKXXV (@25NewsKXXV) February 23, 2021

Milam County Sheriff Chris White has said the fire was mostly fueled by petroleum and there are “no reports of chemical hazards.” Evacuations around the area are underway, however, as authorities battle the blaze. Businesses and homes in the vicinity of the incident have been emptied as the fire rages.

Residents have also been told to stay clear of the area to make way for emergency vehicles, as multiple local agencies are responding.

BREAKING: A train and 18 wheeler collide near Cameron in Milam County. Sheriff tells me both the train conductor and truck driver escaped. We are providing updates on air @25NewsKXXV and online at https://t.co/2aw7ZEvi8N. pic.twitter.com/vN2G6OrK8E — Lindsay Liepman (@LindsayLiepman) February 23, 2021

Some 13 to 15 train cars - some loaded with coal and fuel - were involved in the accident. Smoke from the fire can be seen from miles away, according to images posted to social media.

There have been no reports of casualties or major injuries, and the fire departments deployed to the area are allowing the cars which are alight to burn out.

8:15AM UPDATE - MILAM CO FIRE💥 3 cars loaded with fuel are currently burning and will likely be left to burn out. 💥At least one structure has caught fire near the tracks. 💥There are evacuations. No fatalities. Info from KMIL-FM 105.1 (@1051theranch) pic.twitter.com/GhPFOI4C6v — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) February 23, 2021

