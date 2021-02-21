 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
United grounds all Boeing 777s with P&W4000 engines after FAA orders inspections following fiery emergency landing in Denver

21 Feb, 2021 23:59
United Airlines has ‘voluntarily’ grounded its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airliners with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive for the model.

The airline announced an immediate halt of flights by its planes with the type of engine involved in a catastrophic malfunction that led to an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday. United said it was in touch with US regulators “to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service.”

