United grounds all Boeing 777s with P&W4000 engines after FAA orders inspections following fiery emergency landing in Denver

United Airlines has ‘voluntarily’ grounded its fleet of 24 Boeing 777 airliners with Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive for the model.

The airline announced an immediate halt of flights by its planes with the type of engine involved in a catastrophic malfunction that led to an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday. United said it was in touch with US regulators “to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service.”