United jet suffers engine failure & fire, makes emergency landing in Denver while scattering DEBRIS on houses (VIDEOS)

A United Airlines Boeing 777 suffered a major engine failure midair and was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport, while scattering debris across several neighborhoods.

The shocking incident happened shortly after United Flight 328 took off from Denver for Honolulu, and forced the crew to perform an emergency landing with the right engine on fire and large chunks of it missing.

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

The Boeing 777-200 plane, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, landed safely, with no injuries reported. Several passengers caught videos of the burning engine, and the moment jet touched the ground to everyone's relief and cheers.

Pictures from the ground show the engine on United 328 absolutely destroyed. The engine was on fire in the air. We understand that it is a Boeing 777 on its way to Hawaii. #9Newspic.twitter.com/XAlRabKxeh — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021

Meanwhile, stunned witnesses on the ground reported hearing a loud bang and saw pieces of metal raining from the sky.

Breaking: Video shows the moments debris from #UA328, a Boeing 777, started falling from the sky over Broomfield, Colorado. The plane landed safely at Denver International Airport. pic.twitter.com/hIWk0vuxF2 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 20, 2021

Another witness apparently saw an explosion in the sky and managed to capture a video of the low flying jet and traces of black smoke.

I saw an explosion on this low flying aircraft over @broomfield about 45 minutes ago. Debris fell from the plane and left a black cloud of smoke. The plane continued on. Any new on if this plane landed safely? @BroomfieldPD@NMFirePIO@9NEWS@KyleClarkpic.twitter.com/paMCdiuWMN — Tyler Thal (@tgthal) February 20, 2021

There were no reports of any injuries on the ground either, as police in Broomfield, Colorado, shared multiple photos of the debris scattered across several neighborhoods.

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Authorities urged people not to touch anything pending the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

