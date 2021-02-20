 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
United jet suffers engine failure & fire, makes emergency landing in Denver while scattering DEBRIS on houses (VIDEOS)

20 Feb, 2021 22:01
United jet suffers engine failure & fire, makes emergency landing in Denver while scattering DEBRIS on houses (VIDEOS)
©  Twitter / BroomfieldPD
A United Airlines Boeing 777 suffered a major engine failure midair and was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver International Airport, while scattering debris across several neighborhoods.

The shocking incident happened shortly after United Flight 328 took off from Denver for Honolulu, and forced the crew to perform an emergency landing with the right engine on fire and large chunks of it missing.

The Boeing 777-200 plane, which had 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, landed safely, with no injuries reported. Several passengers caught videos of the burning engine, and the moment jet touched the ground to everyone's relief and cheers.

Meanwhile, stunned witnesses on the ground reported hearing a loud bang and saw pieces of metal raining from the sky.

Another witness apparently saw an explosion in the sky and managed to capture a video of the low flying jet and traces of black smoke.

There were no reports of any injuries on the ground either, as police in Broomfield, Colorado, shared multiple photos of the debris scattered across several neighborhoods.

Authorities urged people not to touch anything pending the National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

