Harry Potter video game designer outed as ‘far right YouTuber,’ but cancel culture calls met with pushback

A lead designer for the Harry Potter video game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ has found himself embroiled in controversy as past right-leaning videos have been uncovered by social justice warriors.

The designer, Troy Leavitt, is currently working with development studio Avalanche Software on the high anticipated video game, but many on social media appear to want him nowhere near the project now that his past has been put under the spotlight.

Leavitt’s YouTube videos have included titles like “The Injustice of Social Justice,” “In Praise of Cultural Appropriation,” and “Are Thoughtcrimes Becoming Real?” First highlighted by Did You Know Gaming contributor Liam Robertson, Leavitt was accused of being a “far right YouTuber” making “anti-fem[inist]” videos.

I know this is just shocking but the lead designer of Hogwarts Legacy is Troy Leavitt, a far right YouTuber who used to make anti-fem and pro GG vids: https://t.co/kDNm9ri9zHpic.twitter.com/w3dDy0YXe4 — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) February 20, 2021

it doesn't get much more on the nose than this https://t.co/fQwSo7DG75 — Nathan Grayson (@Vahn16) February 21, 2021

yeah uh if you were thinking of playing hogwarts legacy because you hoped it had some distance from the transphobic stuff rowling spews, maybe......no https://t.co/AeG63jOU7d — Rebekah Valentine (@duckvalentine) February 20, 2021

While there have been plenty of social media users denouncing Leavitt for his personal YouTube page, there has also been a quick response from cancel culture critics who are spinning Leavitt’s controversy into a good thing.

“Where can I pre-order?” asked one Twitter user, echoing similar statements from numerous others.

STOP I already want the game!!! I guess I have to buy two copies then https://t.co/GrDKppUUUipic.twitter.com/GE7q1INxpv — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) February 21, 2021

Oh look, a game I'm excited for got a little better. https://t.co/aMg6l8WH0p — Rocco Alabasta (@RoccoAlabasta) February 21, 2021

Can't wait to buy it! https://t.co/i9znM2ndn3 — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 21, 2021

Leavitt’s YouTube channel is personal, but it is promoted on his Twitter page. In one video, he claims his employers, Avalanche and Warner Bros., are aware of his output and did not object to it when it came to their attention.

“I’m happy to say that, even though I disclosed my YouTube channel to WB Games, it didn’t appear to be an issue for them,” Leavitt said.

Not that they endorse anything that I’ve said, of course, but at least they seem more concerned with making good games than with pushing some kind of a social justice agenda, so there is hope.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has also found herself facing boycotts and calls for her to be cancelled in recent years for her views on gender being labelled by many as transphobic. Like Leavitt, Rowling has also seen a swell of support from others deeming the criticism overblown and politicized by social justice warriors.

Also on rt.com JK Rowling calls for civility in trans debate after ‘heart-breaking’ letters from women who regret irreversible surgery

Warner Bros., however, felt forced to distance the game from the creator of the franchise after the criticisms, updating the game’s site to say Rowling is not “directly involved” in the project.

The pushback trend could be seen in the case of Gina Carano recently, as well. The MMA-fighter-turned-actress was dismissed from the popular series ‘Mandalorian’ by Disney after angered liberals took issue with multiple right-leaning social media posts, one in particular comparing modern political discourse in the US to Nazi Germany.

Shortly after her firing, Carano signed a movie deal with Daily Wire. Founder Ben Shapiro promised to “uncancel” the star and others through his new film distribution wing.

Thank you all for the love and support coming in from all over. We’ll stick together and make genuine loving change in this world. I believe. ❤️-Gina Carano | The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special Ep. 111 https://t.co/qvSsxpFYmc via @YouTube@benshapiro@realDailyWire — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 21, 2021

If you like this story, share it with a friend!