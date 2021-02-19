Lucasfilm president excoriated for talking of EMPOWERING WOMEN after firing Gina Carano, forcing Oscars to wipe comments

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, fresh from firing actress Gina Carano from ‘The Mandalorian’ for political incorrectness, made the ironic decision to speak about empowering women and hearing their voices. It didn't end well.

The Oscars posted the video on Tuesday, featuring Kennedy speaking about its scientific and technical awards. Kennedy, who fired Carano last week over “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts, said in the video that “women are helping to redefine science and technology in the movies, and that means a brave, bold future without limits for each and every storyteller.”

‘Star Wars’ fans responded with disgust, ripping Kennedy for her hypocrisy. The social-media beating was so severe – with dislikes outnumbering likes by 10,000 to 101 and more than 6,000 almost entirely negative comments being posted – that the Oscars disabled all reactions to the video.

BREAKING: Kathleen Kennedy and The Oscars have just disabled and erased over 6,000 comments that were posted as a response to her highly unpopular Fake Feminist YouTube video. How long before they also make those 10,000 dislikes disappear? pic.twitter.com/kcGJNdfCRG — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 17, 2021

The backlash marked just the latest negative response to Lucasfilm's announcement that Carano wouldn't be returning for a third season of ‘The Mandalorian,’ a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff that's carried by streaming service Disney+. The move inspired a push by conservatives to cancel Disney+ subscriptions.

I took a screen recording of a majority of the comments before they were taken down. Here they are: https://t.co/cryDd2qHtv — thatstarwarsgirl77 (@thatstarwarsgrl) February 18, 2021

For her part, Carano more than landed on her feet. One day after her firing, she landed a contract with the Daily Wire to produce and star in her own film.

YouTube commenters took apart Kennedy for her apparent lack of self-awareness. “Promoting strong women by firing a strong woman?” one viewer asked. “Hypocrite much?” Many others ripped her for destroying ‘Star Wars’ while supporting women only if they agree with her politics. One critic said she was “guilty of crimes against cinema, the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and freedom of speech.”

