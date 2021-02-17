 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Verbal stumble’ or blatant lie? Biden says US had no vaccine when he took office as new admin criticizes Trump’s jab rollout

17 Feb, 2021 07:53
Get short URL
‘Verbal stumble’ or blatant lie? Biden says US had no vaccine when he took office as new admin criticizes Trump’s jab rollout
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives his second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, US, January 11, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Joe Biden, who was fully vaccinated before his inauguration, has been accused of playing loose with the facts after stating that there was no Covid-19 shot when he entered office. But some insist it was a harmless verbal slip.

Read more
Axios memory-holes Fauci’s remarks contradicting VP Harris on ‘non-existent’ vaccination plan under Trump Axios memory-holes Fauci’s remarks contradicting VP Harris on ‘non-existent’ vaccination plan under Trump

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper at a town hall event on Tuesday, the US president explained in a rather disjointed way that the United States lacked both vaccines and health workers capable of administering them when he moved into the White House last month. 

“The biggest thing though…it’s one thing that the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator. How do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?” he said. 

The only problem: Both the Moderna and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines were given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration before Biden was sworn in on January 20. In fact, Biden himself received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on December 21. The procedure was even televised live in an effort to reassure Americans that the drug was safe. As CNN reported, when Biden received his second dose of the drug on January 11, some nine million Americans had already been vaccinated. 

Biden’s assertion that no shots were on the market at the end of January was left uncorrected by Cooper, but social media pundits were far less forgiving. 

Steve Guest, a GOP operative and advisor for Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), accused Biden of spouting a “massive lie.” Others wondered why CNN had not fact-checked the dubious claim. 

One popular theory was that Biden is simply “senile” and forgot that he had been fully vaccinated by Inauguration Day. The 78-year-old Democrat has been mocked and ridiculed for sometimes appearing aloof or slurring his speech. 

The president’s defenders insisted that the statement was nothing more than an innocent “verbal stumble,” noting that Biden had earlier referred to millions of vaccine doses being available to Americans and therefore was clearly not claiming that there were no shots available when he took office. 

Biden isn’t the only member of his administration to suggest that outgoing President Donald Trump failed to deliver on vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in a recent interview that the Trump administration left its successor no plan for rolling out a nationwide vaccine drive, despite a contradictory statement from Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

 

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies