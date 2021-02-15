Sean Penn mocked for ‘religious ignorance’ after he calls Satan ‘Satin’ and assumes protestants follow the Vatican

Hollywood actor and liberal activist Sean Penn was ridiculed on social media after he appeared to assume evangelical Protestants are led by the Vatican, and referred to Satan as “Satin.”

“Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties,”tweeted Penn on Saturday, seemingly frustrated at the lack of evangelical leaders who have condemned former President Donald Trump since his second impeachment trial – in which, like the first, he was acquitted.

Americans – evangelical, Catholic, and atheist – were quick to point out, however, that evangelical Protestants are not a part of the Catholic Church and have not been aligned with the Vatican since the 16th-century Reformation.

This is, perhaps, the dumbest tweet so far in 2021. https://t.co/8eLT6kEtDx — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 15, 2021

This idiot thinks the Vatican has something to do with Evangelicals. https://t.co/Wy9O9bLN3P — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 14, 2021

“Evangelicals are Protestants. Like the rest of the offshoots of Catholicism, they broke with the Vatican ages ago. The Vatican has no power over them now,”replied one user, adding, “I’m an atheist but even I know religious history.”

Another user questioned, “How does one make it to adulthood with this level of religious ignorance,” while New York Times opinion writer– and well-known Catholic commentator – Elizabeth Bruenig tweeted, “Thank you, people often don’t like to acknowledge that the one holy roman catholic apostolic church has authority over the protestants so i’m glad you’re speaking out on this critical issue.”

Evangelicals Catholics 🤝 Laughing at this tweet — Daydreaming Catholic 😴🇻🇦 (@DaydreamingCat1) February 14, 2021

Sean Penn reopening the Counter-Reformation and the 30 Years War is a plot twist I did not see coming. https://t.co/bKSxiYJGFF — Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) February 14, 2021

Others mocked Penn for referring to Satan as “Satin” – a type of glossy fabric – with even the organization that calls itself the ‘Church of Satan’ taking a dunk on the actor.

Get thee behind me, Satin! https://t.co/EDfm3xTkAJ — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) February 15, 2021

“What’s your problem with Satin?”asked conservative YouTuber Mark Dice, while another user quipped, “I’m not much on Satin either. I’m a cotton blend man myself.”

It’s not the first time that Penn has made the news for his bizarre and incendiary tweets. In January, he told Trump to consider taking a capsule of cyanide, which has long been used for people to commit suicide, and faced no consequences – despite Twitter’s strict rules against promoting “suicide or self-harm.”

