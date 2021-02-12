People looking forward to stimulus checks ‘already screwed,’ financial guru Dave Ramsey tells Fox, kicking up storm online

Radio host and financial pundit Dave Ramsey set off a bout of controversy after arguing that those relying on stimulus checks amid the Covid-19 pandemic were “already screwed” and may suffer from mental issues.

“I don't believe in a stimulus check,” Ramsey told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer during a Thursday interview when asked how much the government should devote to relief payments, comparing the checks to “peeing on a forest fire.”

Because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life, you were pretty much screwed already. You've got other issues going on. You have a career problem, you have a debt problem, you have a relationship problem, you have a mental health problem – something else is going on if $600 changes your life.

While Ramsey noted that he’s been “broke” at various points in his life and wasn’t “talking down to folks,” many observers online took his comments as just that, blasting the multi-millionaire financial advisor for lecturing those struggling to get by, especially in the face of government shutdown policies.

“Imagine being out of work for almost a year, struggling to find a new job cuz of government mandated lockdowns, and now you can't easily get food, and some prick jumps in to tell you that a stimulus isn't important cuz you should have saved money better,”wrote journalist Sophia Narwitz.

"Other problems" such as a global pandemic which has put people out of work and now they're struggling to afford food or other essential items? Oh, no. You're just going to be a prick who talks down to 'the poors.' Fuck off. This money is vital to a lot of people right now. pic.twitter.com/z56zwWvxnG — Sophia (PICK ME) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) February 11, 2021

So much of what he said is true, but now is not the time for a lesson in economics or “believing” in a stimulus check. People are are starving, fucking pay them. We can worry about their budgeting skills when they go back to work. — Utah...gimme two! (@pmac189) February 11, 2021

Dave Ramsey’s financial advice in a nutshell: already be rich — terracotta pothead (@trachel420) February 11, 2021

Some countered that the critics had missed the point, saying there are broader economic problems at work and that stimulus checks – even the $1,400 payments proposed by President Joe Biden – cannot offer a simple fix.

So many ppl missed Dave Ramsey point. Basically there's an underlying problem ppl have that needs to be addressed if the difference of $600 to $1400 is a life changer. — Alpaca_Haven | RG| Musik_G 믈식_찌 (@NINJA_musikg) February 11, 2021

Does anyone understand what he’s really saying is that if you’re sitting around waiting for a stimulus check, the bigger issue is that you’re financial situation wasn’t in a good place to begin with. Not saying a stimulus check wouldn’t help, but there’s a bigger issue going on — Rose Doucette (@RoseDoucette5) February 11, 2021

