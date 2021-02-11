Liberal journos cheer as Twitter SUSPENDS Project Veritas account in wake of ‘Facebook freezing comments’ video

Conservative watchdog group Project Veritas has been banned from Twitter, hours after one of its tweets was blacklisted. The suspension came after Project Veritas revealed some of Facebook’s censorship mechanisms.

Twitter suspended Project Veritas on Thursday evening, hours after it locked the conservative organization’s account and the account of its founder, James O’Keefe. Screenshots posted by O’Keefe suggest the initial lockout came in response to the tweet containing a video in which Project Veritas journalist Christian Hartsock confronted Facebook’s VP of Integrity, Guy Rosen, apparently outside Rosen’s house.

Hartsock was asking Rosen to comment on leaked footage in which Rosen appears to state that Facebook has “a system that is able to freeze commenting” where “there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence, sort of in the comments.” When confronted, Rosen refused to comment and entered the house.

Rosen’s house number, though not his full address, is briefly visible in the minute-long video clip.

Liberal commentators, among them Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler, cheered the ban.

Hahahaha Project Veritas is suspended https://t.co/bo7XVfbQZk — Aric Toler (@AricToler) February 11, 2021

Hard to think of a group that deserves to be deplatformed more than Project Veritas, which sends spies into media outlets and political campaigns (often illegally) and tries to entrap people into doing scandalous or unlawful things. https://t.co/pgdepWqgVM — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 11, 2021

However, conservatives condemned the ban, accusing Twitter of censorship. “Was only a matter of time before doing real journalism would become illegal here,” Blaze TV’s Elijah Schaffer tweeted.

BREAKING: In a continued assault on First Amendment, investigative reporters @Project_Veritas are now suspended from Twitter. — Blair Brandt (@BlairBrandt) February 11, 2021

“Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty.” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago pic.twitter.com/VLnXgBP3Vi — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 11, 2021

Project Veritas uses hidden-camera footage and leaked video to reveal liberal bias in media and tech. Opponents have accused the organization of deceptively editing this footage to make the targets of its stings look worse, and O’Keefe has been locked out of Twitter before, though he claimed on at least one occasion to be the victim of politically-motivated censorship.

The Rosen video is part of a series on Facebook in which leaked footage also shows CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitting that his company has “too much power,” but will use this power to “work together” with the Biden administration “on some of their top priorities.”

