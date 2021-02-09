 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Plastic surgeon offers to help woman who used Gorilla Glue on hair, as lawyer accuses company of RACISM

9 Feb, 2021 15:25
A screenshot from one of Tessica Brown's Instagram videos © Instagram / @im_d_ollady
A black woman who glued her hair solid with Gorilla Glue will reportedly fly to LA, where a renowned plastic surgeon has offered to unstick her. The internet debate on her curious hairdo soon devolved into accusations of racism.

Tessica Brown became internet-famous last week when she posted a video on TikTok seeking help for a sticky situation. The 40-year-old Louisiana woman encased her hair in Gorilla Glue spray adhesive, and spent a month unable to remove the high-strength glue from her head. 

Her situation drew mockery and sympathy in equal measure, and after a number of failed attempts to remove the glue, Brown checked herself into a hospital over the weekend. However, medical professionals were unsuccessful, and her hair remains solid.

Brown will now fly out to Los Angeles on Wednesday, where famed plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng will embark on a three-day procedure using medical-grade glue remover to unstick her hair, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Obeng will reportedly cover the cost of the $12,500 procedure himself.

Though Gorilla Glue is not sold in the beauty aisle, Brown apparently felt misled, telling her TikTok followers that she usually uses Schwarzkopf’s ‘Got2B Glued’ to finish off her hairdo, and assumed Gorilla Glue would work similarly. After emerging from the ER, TMZ reported on Monday that she was weighing legal options against the glue company, due to a label on the glue calling it “multi use.”

Gorilla Glue released a statement on Monday reminding the public that “our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.’”

The product, the company continued, “is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.”

For some of Brown’s defenders, that warning clearly wasn’t enough. “Your product failed to adequately warn, knowing hair glue in fact exists and many Black women use hair glue as hair adhesive & for this, your company is liable,” lawyer Exavier Pope tweeted at Gorilla Glue, before claiming that “Black people are disproportionately impacted by being injured by products they buy to save money” because of “systemic inequality.”

Others blamed ‘racism’ for ‘forcing’ Brown to use glue on her hair in the first place.

Amid the accusations and counter-accusations, Brown has managed to crowdfund nearly $13,500 in just over a day to cover her medical bills.

