‘Now fire Hannity, Ingraham, Carlson’: Liberals call for BIGGER PURGE at Fox News as canceled Lou Dobbs shares tweets of support

Donald Trump and other fans are expressing support for Lou Dobbs after the sudden cancellation of his “number one news program” on Fox News, but liberals are so giddy they want other conservatives like Sean Hannity pulled.

The axing of ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’ follows a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit from SmartMatic, a company behind voting software used in the presidential election, against Fox News and multiple hosts who aired election fraud conspiracy theories, including Dobbs.

A spokesperson for the network, however, did not name the lawsuit or controversies surrounding Dobbs’ election coverage – he aired a fact-checking clip on SmartMatic in December – as being reasons behind the cancellation, calling it part of “planned changes.”

‘Lou Dobbs Tonight’, which was described by the network as the “number one news program on business television,” will be renamed ‘Fox Business Tonight’ and go through rotating guests until a permanent replacement can be found. Dobbs remains under contract with the network.

One of Dobbs’ biggest supporters was former president Donald Trump, who regularly retweeted clips from the show while he was in office. He released a statement expressing support for the 75-year-old pundit.

“Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me,” Trump said.

Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great. https://t.co/7aPPQMl898 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Dobbs has been retweeting other messages of support since his cancellation, including some that are critical of Fox’s decision and chalk the move up to the network attempting to steer itself away from Trump-supporting conservatives.

Fox News is desperate to be accepted by people who will not accept them. Cancelling @LouDobbs is not going to satisfy the blood lust of the rage mob. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 6, 2021

Lou Dobbs. The very best. Smartest voice on television. Had the highest rated show, by far, on his network. Had the highest rated show on the network he was on before FOX too, and the network before that. FOX in a tailspin. @LouDobbs#loudobbspic.twitter.com/1YA657OxY1 — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 6, 2021

Because @LouDobbs speaks truth and is a patriot. We will follow Lou, but @FoxNews is a hard pass. https://t.co/VfBHFyH4sy — Resist Election Theft (@BewareFools) February 6, 2021

Liberals have meanwhile flooded social media, celebrating not only Dobbs’ cancellation, but calling for boycotts and the firing of some of Fox’s other biggest hosts and most vocal conservatives, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson.

“Crazy works… until it doesn’t. If @FoxNews were wise, this should be beginning of house-cleaning. Clearly, there’s a market for conservative TV, but with truth and sanity cemented in its foundation. January 6th changed the equation. If they are to survive, they must change too,” journalist Ron Mott tweeted.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Judge Jeanine are at LEAST as awful as Lou Dobbs.Why keep them? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 6, 2021

Hey, @FoxNews, don’t just cancel Lou Dobbs. You need to add Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Ingraham to that list. — Brad Betts (@870South) February 6, 2021

Controversial veteran reporter Dan Rather predicted Dobbs was just the beginning, as did other media pundits, some noting that Dobbs’ high ratings should have been a “shield” and likely signify a major shift for Fox.

It seems likely that this story is just getting started. https://t.co/SWes4paPm4 — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 6, 2021

Lou Dobbs, by far the highest-rated host on Fox Business, has just been canned by the network.I can't underscore how rare this is. Ratings are normally a shield. Fox Biz viewership is low overall, but Dobbs was the most popular guy. Yet he's cancelled.https://t.co/FDIBk1IkBN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 5, 2021

