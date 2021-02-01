 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 GOP House members demand AOC apologize to Ted Cruz for accusing him of ‘attempted murder’

1 Feb, 2021 22:57
©  Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS (L)/Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS (R)
Republican members of Congress have sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California), demanding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for claiming he tried to have her killed.

"It has come to our attention that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent out a tweet in which she accused Senator Cruz, in essence, of attempted murder," the letter, which was obtained and revealed by Washington Examiner on Monday, reads.

The lawmakers are referring to a recent tweet from Ocasio-Cortez in which she said Cruz was among the Republicans who “almost had me murdered,” referencing the US Capitol riot on January 6, which she has said she holds Republicans who had pushed voter fraud conspiracy theories partially responsible for. 

Ironically, the tweet was in response to Cruz saying he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez about her support of the individual buyers motivated by the r/WallStreetBets subreddit to buy into flailing companies like GameStop, which heavily influenced the market and hurt hedge funds betting against the company.

The 13 Republicans who signed the letter called Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet "completely unacceptable behavior from a member of Congress” and they call on Pelosi to demand the young Democrat apologize for and retract her statement.

"It is our sincere hope that we all stop this heightened rhetoric and move forward to actually do the work the American people sent us here to do,” they added. 

The letter follows a separate one sent to Pelosi from Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) who also demanded an apology from the New York congresswoman or else he would take “alternate means” to condemn her words.

The latest letter was signed by Reps. Randy Weber (Texas), Pat Fallon (Texas), Pete Sessions (Texas), Michael Burgess (Texas), Ronny Jackson (Texas), Ted Budd (North Carolina), Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Jody Hice (Georgia), Doug LaMalfa (California), Barry Moore (Alabama), Yvette Herrell (New Mexico), and Jeff Duncan (South Carolina).

Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, has repeatedly called for lawmakers like Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) to resign for what she claims is their role in inspiring the protesters behind the Capitol riot.

