Massachusetts congressman tests positive for Covid-19 after getting 2 shots of Pfizer vaccine

31 Jan, 2021 09:22
©REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Representative Stephen F. Lynch of Massachusetts has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said. The lawmaker received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine before Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The 65-year-old tested positive on Friday, his office said. A staff member in his Boston office tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, spokesperson Molly Rose Tarpey added.

Lynch “had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative Covid-19 test prior to attending President Biden’s Inauguration,” on January 20, the statement added, without specifying the date. Lynch has not developed any symptoms and feels fine, but will remain in self-quarantine, voting in Congress by proxy.

The vaccine requires two shots administered several weeks apart, and some time afterwards, to fully kick in, and none of them claim to offer full protection, so it’s possible to be infected even after both doses. A false positive test is also possible.

Another Massachusetts representative, Lori Trahan, reported testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday. She said she was asymptomatic and self-isolating, and plans to cast her votes by proxy, too. Last week, during a visit to Washington, she tested negative, she said.

Massachusetts currently has nine congressional districts, with all House seats held by Democrats. Lynch and Trahan represent the 8th and 3rd districts respectively.

