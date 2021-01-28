PETA declares meat-eaters ‘human supremacists’, Twitter cringes & bombs it with mockery

The animal rights group PETA, famous for its shock-tactics publicity stunts, has implied that all non-vegans have something Klanish in them, denouncing meat-eaters as “human supremacists.” It certainly caught attention.

“Eating animals is speciesist,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said on its Twitter account on Wednesday, adding that “Speciesism is the human-supremacist belief that one species is more important than another.”

If the US-based advocacy was angling for some hype, the proclamation certainly worked. PETA’s name soon trended on Twitter, as dozens of people rushed to describe themselves as proudly speciesist and shared images showing their favored way of consuming animal flesh.

Some responses, while equally mocking in nature, were less blunt. One commenter wondered if believing that all species – hopefully, excluding their own – were equal on a plate made them not a speciesist. Another asked if hating humans gave them a free pass.

Woah, woah, woah! Wait! I'm no speciesist!...They all taste good if done right! — AceTrainerWesley ⚔️ You’re Fired (@AceTrainerWes) January 28, 2021

As a misanthrope for sure I'm not practising speciesism.But I have adjusted myself to common behaviour and opportunities. And also the law. — Miss Anthrope (@CatrinaCavalera) January 27, 2021

One poster made the point that gastronomy was not the only reason one might wish ill to other living beings. For some reason, however, PETA is not crusading for the survival of bedbugs.

Breaking news: I am now a speciesist. I want to end all Bedbugs, and Mosquitos. These bugs serve no purpose and genociding them would make the world a better place. I hope they can feel pain and I really hope it hurts when you smash them. — Crimson Hat SMM2 ID: QFH-D17-7HG (@Crimson_Hat) January 28, 2021

Reactions to the apparent racism bait were interestingly almost – but not entirely – absent in replies to PETA’s original post.

Ooh i love the KKK and eating beef — XenoAndroid08🍥 (@X4no_YT) January 28, 2021

PETA is notorious for stirring controversy and thus drawing attention to its cause. Last July, it posted a photo of a dissected cat head, comparing the image to the then-trending “realistic cake” meme. In 2019, it slammed the much-loved Australian environmentalist and TV personality Steve Irwin, saying among other things that his 2006 death happened because he was “harassing a ray.” Irwin died after a stingray barb pierced his heart.

