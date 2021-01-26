Antifa is GOP? Oregon Dems blast ‘relentless Republican attacks on values’ after anarchist rioters trash party’s Portland HQ

Oregon’s Democratic Party has responded to Antifa’s Inauguration Day attack on its Portland headquarters by insinuating that Republicans are to blame and making no mention of the black-clad vandals who smashed up its property.

“Years of relentless Republican attacks on our Democratic values and the very foundations of our democracy have not stopped our work, and neither will this senseless vandalism,” the party stated on Monday in a Facebook post. “We are undeterred.”

Hours after Democrat President Joe Biden was sworn in last Wednesday in the nation's capital, dozens of Antifa activists descended on the party’s Portland headquarters, breaking nine windows, busting out the glass front door and spray-painting graffiti on the building. One banner carried by marchers at the riot said, “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars and fascist massacres.”

Sound of breaking glass at what appear to be democratic offices at 9th & Everett pic.twitter.com/rgxipVVgjx — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) January 20, 2021

Activists also set fires and clashed with police on Inauguration Day, leading to 15 arrests. Police said they recovered knives, Molotov cocktails and other weapons. Many of the suspects had been arrested and released for offenses allegedly committed during the riots that plagued Portland for 120 days last year, journalist Andy Ngo said.

In my latest report, I look into the backgrounds of the 15 suspects arrested at the Portland #antifa Inauguration Day riots. Police confiscated guns, homemade firebombs, knives & more. Unsurprisingly, nearly half were arrested & let go at riots last year. https://t.co/bBN1cllCnd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 22, 2021

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Governor Kate Brown, both Democrats, blamed then-President Donald Trump for stoking the violent demonstrations. But with Trump on his way out of office and the violence continuing, Wheeler declared earlier this month that the city would need to use “additional tools” to “bring the criminal destruction and violence to an end.”

The Oregon Democratic Party was back to blaming Republicans on Monday. The organization asked for donations to help pay for the latest property damage and noted, without making any reference to the culprits, that its headquarters has been repeatedly vandalized during the past year. “None of the prior incidents have deterred us from our important work to elect Democrats up and down the ballots,” the party proclaimed. “This incident will be no different.”

Some observers were astonished by the party’s cognitive dissonance. “Stop blaming Republicans,” one Facebook user said. “Take responsibility for your own actions. Condemn Antifa. Condemn far-left extremism! Save Portland from the destruction you endorse before it is all destroyed by those you support.”

Another commenter agreed, saying, “Your party has been hijacked by the far leftists. The sooner you come to grips with that and deal with it, the better off your party might be. Or not. You tolerated this all last summer. You did nothing about it. Now you reap what you’ve sown.”

