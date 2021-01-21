 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

So much for MAGApocalypse: Antifa rampage in Seattle & Portland follows Biden’s inauguration (VIDEOS)

21 Jan, 2021 05:18
Get short URL
So much for MAGApocalypse: Antifa rampage in Seattle & Portland follows Biden’s inauguration (VIDEOS)
© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson
Left-wing rioters have gathered in Seattle and Portland to burn flags, break windows, and destroy property just hours after Democrat President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Their right-wing counterparts, however, were absent.

Groups of black-clad Antifa rioters took to the streets in Portland and Seattle, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake as they protested the inauguration of President Joe Biden along with their usual targets, law enforcement and racism.

Also on rt.com ‘Let the Hunger Games begin’? Biden’s inauguration draws dystopian fiction comparisons as new president calls for ‘unity’

In Seattle, demonstrators set multiple American flags on fire as they blocked traffic and defaced property on Wednesday night.

Photos posted by the Seattle Police Department and others on the ground showed extensive graffiti and broken glass at several locations.

At least two of the rioters were arrested for property damage and assault.

Meanwhile, over 100 rioters descended on Portland, wreaking havoc and destroying property just a few hours after Biden’s inauguration ceremony. The so-called “J20 Protest” was advertised as an anti-Biden, anti-police event also aimed at supporting indigenous people’s rights, according to local ABC affiliate KATU. 

The group targeted the Democratic Party of Oregon building for special destruction, breaking windows, spray painting graffiti (including “anarchy” symbols and a “F**k Biden”), and overturning dumpsters. Some held signs with slogans including “We are ungovernable,” “A new world from the ashes,” and “We don’t want Biden – we want revenge.”

Portland police told local media they arrested eight people on charges including rioting, reckless burning, possession of a destructive device, and criminal mischief. There were at least two other post-inauguration protests scheduled for Wednesday.

Despite widespread hype about Trump supporters plotting to overtake state capitals on Wednesday, however, law enforcement agencies detailed to the Oregon Capitol building reportedly encountered more journalists than angry conservatives.

Also on rt.com When 25,000 troops aren’t enough: Democrats ‘WORE BODY ARMOR’ to Biden’s inauguration in sealed-off Capitol, reports claim

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies