 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Let the Hunger Games begin’? Biden’s inauguration draws dystopian fiction comparisons as new president calls for ‘unity’

21 Jan, 2021 03:54
Get short URL
‘Let the Hunger Games begin’? Biden’s inauguration draws dystopian fiction comparisons as new president calls for ‘unity’
(L) A replica Mockingjay pin; (R) Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington, DC, January 20, 2021. ©  thehungergames.fandom.com / screenshot;  Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony has triggered countless comparisons to ‘The Hunger Games,’ as viewers found eerie parallels to the sci-fi flick, whose dystopian themes are a far cry from the new POTUS’ “unity” message.

While pop star Lady Gaga helped to kick off Biden’s swearing-in on Wednesday afternoon with a performance of the national anthem, observers appeared more enthralled with her oversized broach. Netizens immediately likened the pin to the iconic ‘Mockingjay’ of Hunger Games fame – the symbol of the film’s fictitious rebellion against the despotic ‘Capitol.’

The uncanny resemblance was not lost on the film’s official Twitter handle, which joked “we’re missing one of our mockingjay pins, has anybody seen it?”

Though the singer earlier clarified that the pin is, in fact, a “dove carrying an olive branch,” that did little to stem the comparisons to the film – in which the ruling Capitol forces youths to fight to the death each year in a bloody battle royale, a punishment for a failed revolution by the movie’s 12 oppressed ‘districts.’

The similarities did not end with Gaga. During Biden’s inauguration address, he dubbed “unity” as the “beating heart” of American democracy, echoing a speech by the Hunger Games’ fictional President Coriolanus Snow, who dubbed the authoritarian Capitol the “beating heart” of the nation.

Also on rt.com The ‘democracy’ and ‘unity’ of Biden’s inaugural address have fine print: ‘After dissent is silenced’

“The districts are the body. The Capitol is the beating heart. Your hard work feeds us, and in return we feed and protect you. But if you resist the system and starve yourselves, it is you who will bleed,” Snow says in the third installment of the film series as a warning against rebellion – also referred to as the “dark days” in the movie, perhaps not far off from Biden’s prediction of a “dark winter” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Hunger Games’ parallels were not the only time life imitated art during Wednesday’s inauguration event, with netizens also finding likeness to franchises from ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Game of Thrones.’

Also on rt.com Texas attorney general ‘congratulates’ President Biden & vows to battle his imminent ‘illegal & unconstitutional’ actions

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies