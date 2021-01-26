Kellyanne Conway accused of posting topless photo of 16-year-old daughter online

Former Trump adviser and spokesperson Kellyanne Conway has been accused of leaking a nude photo of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia.

Claudia Conway has a notoriously tumultuous relationship with her mother, judging by her content uploaded to social media over the past several months, with the teenager previously publicly accusing her mother of being “physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive.”

A nude photo of Claudia was reportedly published on the Fleets section of Kellyanne Conway's Twitter account on Monday night, before it was quickly deleted.

Claudia’s followers quickly made her aware of what had happened, causing an on-air meltdown in the process.

Kellyanne Conway posted her minor daughters nudes. Let's talk about why tf those were on her phone to begin with, or the fact that is distribution of child pornography. The lasting psychological effect this will have on her daughter...go to hell, @KellyannePollspic.twitter.com/u4xzn3wDxN — Charli (@charlideebee) January 26, 2021

“Apparently, that’s real and I guess happened,” Claudia Conway said in a now-deleted TikTok video.

She later added, “The picture’s from months ago,” and said she suspected either that her mother had copied the image to her own phone having confiscated her daughter’s, or that someone had hacked her mother’s phone.

During the TikTok tirade, the teen said her mother is “going to f*cking jail.”

“My mom deserves to go to jail. That’s unreal.”

Before long, many online weighed in to support Claudia Conway, calling for her mother to be prosecuted for sharing child pornography.

Kellyanne needs to be arrested. Claudia is a minor, and that was revenge porn, child revenge porn. Send Kellyanne to jail, and keep Claudia safe — tyler (@tyler41545333) January 26, 2021 So, like, is most of the media just not gonna really discuss that child porn was posted on Kellyanne Conway’s twitter tonight? Are we just ignoring that? Or can we focus on getting that family some help? — Gerald LeRoy (@GeraldLeroy6) January 26, 2021

Some saw issues on both sides of the argument, however, claiming the entire family was dysfunctional, and adding that it was difficult to lay the blame on either party exclusively, given the way their personal lives and disagreements had been shared online.

It’s hard to believe anyone in this family. They alll need help . — MaryErin (@MaryErin12) January 26, 2021

Others put forward the idea that Claudia Conway had uploaded the photo herself to discredit her mother.

Ya there's no way Claudia Conway grabbed KellyAnne Conway's phone and posted that pic. 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/d6VrfjT7Zt — Butcherson (@BillButcherson) January 26, 2021 Also I would respect the fuck out of Claudia if she posted her own pic to her moms phone to win her freedom. The ultimate chess move. — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 26, 2021

Kellyanne Conway was previously caught on camera calling her daughter an “ungrateful b***h” and threatening to permanently confiscate her phone.

*SERIOUS* CW: Child AbuseClaudia Conway shares videos exposing her mother former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway verbally and physically abusing her. Claudia said in a comment CPS won’t do anything because her parents are too powerful. pic.twitter.com/dAaBrXm9xU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

For her part, Claudia previously claimed she had called child protective services seeking help, but said: “My parents are too powerful and nothing happens. I’m probably going to get in a lot of trouble for this.”

