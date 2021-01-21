Conservatives ‘mourn’ Americans who’ve died of Covid during Biden’s presidency so far, mimicking Dems who blamed deaths on Trump

Republicans took to social media on President Joe Biden’s first day in office to point out the number of Americans who have thus far died during his presidency – a response to Democrats who blamed Trump for coronavirus deaths.

According to the New York Times, at least 215 Americans died of Covid-19 on January 20 – Biden’s first half-day in the White House – while the Atlantic’s Covid Tracking Project put the number at a much higher 4,409 deaths. Conservatives decided to capitalize on the figures with tongue-in-cheek jeers at Democrats, some of whom argued that former President Donald Trump was personally responsible for the 400,000 American coronavirus deaths.

Also on rt.com ‘Next superspreader event?’ Americans fret over slipping masks & lack of social distancing at Biden inauguration

“Nearly 8,000 people have died in America today from Covid under Joe Biden’s leadership. This is just terrible,”tweeted right-wing commentator Jon Miller, receiving over 100,000 likes.

Not sure how many people have died with Covid today, but they would all be alive today if not for @POTUS. Sorry, those are the Biden Rules. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) January 20, 2021

“BREAKING: Over 100 people have died so far today from COVID-19 due to President Biden’s mishandling of the virus,”declared conservative Jeremy Kappell, earning nearly 50,000 likes, while others, including radio host Larry Elder, made similar statements.

BREAKING: Over 1000 Americans have died so far today from COVID-19 due to President Biden's mishandling of the virus.#WeveGotACountryToSave — Larry Elder (@larryelder) January 21, 2021

Wow, +7,000 Americans died from COVID under Biden’s leadership. That's nearly three 9/11's. (This is how it's done, right?) — Molly Prince ☃️ (@mollyfprince) January 21, 2021

While President Biden was attending ceremonies today, 8,000 Americans died of COVID-19 on his watch. Hey @CNN, am I doing it right? I'm new to this. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 21, 2021

Coronavirus deaths were a big theme during Biden’s Wednesday inauguration, where he held a memorial for the 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far.

“To heal, we must remember,” the president said during the memorial. “It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation.”

Also on rt.com ‘Where were you a month ago?’ With Trump gone, Amazon greets Biden with offer to help speed up distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

If you like this story, share it with a friend!