Conservatives ‘mourn’ Americans who’ve died of Covid during Biden’s presidency so far, mimicking Dems who blamed deaths on Trump

21 Jan, 2021 14:56
Conservatives ‘mourn’ Americans who’ve died of Covid during Biden’s presidency so far, mimicking Dems who blamed deaths on Trump
Republicans took to social media on President Joe Biden’s first day in office to point out the number of Americans who have thus far died during his presidency – a response to Democrats who blamed Trump for coronavirus deaths.

According to the New York Times, at least 215 Americans died of Covid-19 on January 20 – Biden’s first half-day in the White House – while the Atlantic’s Covid Tracking Project put the number at a much higher 4,409 deaths. Conservatives decided to capitalize on the figures with tongue-in-cheek jeers at Democrats, some of whom argued that former President Donald Trump was personally responsible for the 400,000 American coronavirus deaths.

“Nearly 8,000 people have died in America today from Covid under Joe Biden’s leadership. This is just terrible,”tweeted right-wing commentator Jon Miller, receiving over 100,000 likes.

“BREAKING: Over 100 people have died so far today from COVID-19 due to President Biden’s mishandling of the virus,”declared conservative Jeremy Kappell, earning nearly 50,000 likes, while others, including radio host Larry Elder, made similar statements.

Coronavirus deaths were a big theme during Biden’s Wednesday inauguration, where he held a memorial for the 400,000 Americans who have lost their lives to Covid-19 so far.

“To heal, we must remember,” the president said during the memorial. “It’s hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It’s important to do that as a nation.”

