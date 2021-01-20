‘Happy old man’: Greta Thunberg trolls Trump one last time, wishes ex-president a 'wonderful future'

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has revived her long-running Twitter feud with Donald Trump, turning his words around to call him “a very happy old man” with a “bright and wonderful future.”

“He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Thunberg tweeted, posting a picture of Trump departing the White House for the last time on Wednesday morning. “So nice to see!”

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Back in 2019, Trump sarcastically quipped that Thunberg “seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Thunberg had just delivered a scathing speech in front of the UN, in which she accused world leaders of ruining her childhood and marching humankind toward extinction, before glaring at Trump as the then-US leader ignored her to speak to reporters at the summit.

Thunberg quickly made Trump’s description her Twitter bio, just like she did previously when Trump suggested she “work on her Anger Management problem” and “then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

This time around, Trump won’t be able to respond. Having been censored and banned by every major social media platform, he leaves office without the megaphone he used to storm his way into office in 2016 and deliver by-the-minute updates on his policies, his feuds with foreign leaders and rivals at home, and his arguments with teenage activists.

While Trump’s departure from the spotlight is recent, Thunberg has faded out of the headlines over the last year. The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns put a halt to her climate marches, and election drama in the US focused the media’s attention squarely on Washington in recent months.

