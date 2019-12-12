 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greta Thunberg responds to Trump’s advice to ‘chill out’ with Twitter bio change again

12 Dec, 2019 17:40
Get short URL
Greta Thunberg responds to Trump’s advice to ‘chill out’ with Twitter bio change again
© Twitter / @GretaThunberg
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has hit back and sarcastically changed her Twitter bio after US President Donald Trump told her to “chill out” and work on her “anger management problem.”

Trump offered the unsolicited advice to Thunberg on Twitter after she was named TIME magazine’s Person of the Year — a decision which he slammed as “ridiculous.” In the tweet, Trump said the teen activist “must work on her Anger Management problem” and “then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

“Chill Greta, Chill!” he added.

The Swedish teen acknowledged Trump’s tweet indirectly by changing her own Twitter bio to describe herself as: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Also on rt.com ‘Chill Greta, Chill!’ Trump blasts Thunberg on Twitter after she’s named TIME Person of the Year

It’s not the first time Thunberg changed her bio in response to mocking comments from Trump. In September, when he sarcastically called her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future” she added the same sentence to her bio.

She did the same in October when Russian President Vladimir Putin described her as a “a kind but poorly informed teenager.”

Trump's 2020 campaign team have taken issue with the TIME Person of the Year accolade going to Thunberg and not him, even posting a TIME cover with Trump's face photoshopped over hers with a list of reasons why they believe he should have been chosen.

Thunberg admitted last week that while her school strike movement had gotten “bigger and bigger” it had not translated into any political action and that it might be useless to continue. “We have achieved a lot, but if you look at it from a certain point of view we have achieved nothing,” she said.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies