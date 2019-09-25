 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Greta gets the last laugh? Thunberg retools Trump’s mockery in new Twitter bio

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 11:48 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 12:02
Get short URL
Greta gets the last laugh? Thunberg retools Trump’s mockery in new Twitter bio
FILE PHOTO: Sixteen year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg © REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Donald Trump provoked hysteria in the media after ribbing Greta Thunberg with a savage one-liner, but the Swedish climate activist has turned the tables on the US president, adopting his mockery as her new Twitter bio.

The internet fracas began after Trump fired off a tweet that was double-dipped in sarcasm.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” the US leader wrote in response to a scathing speech that Thunberg gave, in which she accused world leaders of ruining her childhood and marching humankind toward extinction.

Also on rt.com Thunberg vs Trump: Showdown at UNGA sparks memes & snark

The social media post caused a mainstream media meltdown and resulted in considerable gloating among Trump supporters. But it wasn’t long before Thunberg fired back.

Instead of thinking up her own internet-burn, the Swedish activist updated her Twitter bio with the US president’s mockery, fighting sarcasm with… more sarcasm.

Her profile had previously read: “16 year old climate activist with Asperger’s.” With the new update, she now identifies as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Netizens hailed the move as a class act that might qualify as the “ultimate troll.”

However, there were still plenty of Twitter users who thought that Thunberg was no match for Trump’s Twitter prowess.

Earlier this week at a UN summit in New York, the president was photographed walking past Thunberg without acknowledging her presence, an apparent snub that made headlines. Photos of a grimacing Thunberg quickly inspired a smorgasbord of internet reactions and memes.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies