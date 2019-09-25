Greta gets the last laugh? Thunberg retools Trump’s mockery in new Twitter bio

Donald Trump provoked hysteria in the media after ribbing Greta Thunberg with a savage one-liner, but the Swedish climate activist has turned the tables on the US president, adopting his mockery as her new Twitter bio.

The internet fracas began after Trump fired off a tweet that was double-dipped in sarcasm.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” the US leader wrote in response to a scathing speech that Thunberg gave, in which she accused world leaders of ruining her childhood and marching humankind toward extinction.

The social media post caused a mainstream media meltdown and resulted in considerable gloating among Trump supporters. But it wasn’t long before Thunberg fired back.

Instead of thinking up her own internet-burn, the Swedish activist updated her Twitter bio with the US president’s mockery, fighting sarcasm with… more sarcasm.

Greta Thunberg subtly claps back in her Twitter bio 🎤 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f9vzsVmZQc — 📸🎥Eric Seals (@ericseals) September 24, 2019

Her profile had previously read: “16 year old climate activist with Asperger’s.” With the new update, she now identifies as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Netizens hailed the move as a class act that might qualify as the “ultimate troll.”

I can’t decide if Greta Thunberg’s new Twitter bio is utter class or the ultimate troll pic.twitter.com/XKojHWiTP6 — Katie Anderson (@AndeKat101) September 24, 2019

However, there were still plenty of Twitter users who thought that Thunberg was no match for Trump’s Twitter prowess.

Imagine being so pathetic you think this is a epic bio update — Darklyspectre (@darklyspectre) September 24, 2019

Earlier this week at a UN summit in New York, the president was photographed walking past Thunberg without acknowledging her presence, an apparent snub that made headlines. Photos of a grimacing Thunberg quickly inspired a smorgasbord of internet reactions and memes.

