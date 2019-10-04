'Kind but poorly informed teenager': Greta Thunberg targets Putin in latest Twitter bio update

Days after changing her Twitter bio to mock remarks by US President Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg has once again updated her profile – this time with a sarcastic adaptation of comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latest Greta-related war of words began on Wednesday, after Putin described the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist as a “kind and very sincere girl” who doesn’t understand that the “world is complex.” He added that efforts to safeguard the environment should be supported, but that using “children and teenagers” to push agendas is wrong and should be condemned.

The criticism apparently didn’t sit well with the Swedish teen, who responded with her new weapon of choice: her Twitter bio.

“A kind but poorly informed teenager,” Thunberg’s Twitter bio now reads.

Although obviously meant as an attempt to mock the Russian leader’s comments, some Twitter users argued that the new bio doesn’t accurately reflect Greta’s choleric activism.

She nailed it, although I can’t attest to the kind part. She seemed pretty peeved, angry, & hostile when she was in America.😉 — MC1Republican🇺🇸🚂🚃🚋🚃🐘🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Zurchmom) October 4, 2019

Poorly informed is too kind — Dash Riprock (@19JB60) October 3, 2019

Another netizen joked that Greta’s comeback had “hit Putin so hard [that] he has gone into hiding.”

Thunberg employed a similar tactic after Trump poked fun at her controversial address at a UN climate summit held at the end of September in New York.

“A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” her profile previously stated, mirroring the needling comments made by the US president.

The sarcastic bio update was hailed by the anti-Trump Twitterati as a masterpiece of internet trolling.

