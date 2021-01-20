Trump says he ‘will be back in some form’ & wishes Biden’s administration luck in farewell ceremony

Donald Trump has delivered his final speech as US president, praising his administration for laying the foundation for future success for Joe Biden and promising to stay in American political life.

The outgoing US president and first lady spoke to a group of supporters on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration as Trump’s successor in the White House. Trump, who decided to snub the ceremony, asserted that his administration had been a success and claimed credit for the future successes of President Biden.

“The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success, they have the foundation to do something spectacular,” he said.

He also promised that he would be “watching” and will “return in some form,” before waving supporters goodbye and boarding Air Force One.

Trump’s presidency ended on a low note after he became the first leader in US history to be impeached twice. He leaves a country devastated by Covid-19 – which Trump has called a “plague” caused by a “Chinese virus” – and deeply divided along political lines. He refused to concede his electoral defeat to Biden, claiming that victory was stolen from him. According to critics, he incited his followers to storm the Capitol Building and threaten lawmakers who had gathered inside to count electoral votes in a normally pro forma ceremony.

