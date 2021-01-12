 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo claims Al-Qaeda has new home base in Iran, doesn’t provide evidence
HomeUSA News

Liberals celebrate death of Trump mega donor, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson

12 Jan, 2021 15:18
Get short URL
Liberals celebrate death of Trump mega donor, casino mogul Sheldon Adelson
©  REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Major Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has passed away at the age of 87, according to his wife, news that was quickly celebrated by those critical of the casino mogul’s political leanings.

Since 2019, Adelson had been receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but he continued to head his Las Vegas Sands casino empire. 

“Sheldon was the love of my life. He was my partner in romance, philanthropy, political activism and enterprise. He was my soulmate,” his wife Miriam wrote in a press release on Tuesday. 

Also on rt.com You okay, Meghan? Daughter of late anti-torture Senator John McCain says ‘MAGA terrorists’ should be sent to GITMO & fed dog food

Adelson and his wife were two of the Republican Party’s biggest supporters. They were also known for giving tens of millions to President Donald Trump’s campaigns, dropping $75 million on his reelection bid alone. 

It was this support of conservative causes that had some celebrating Adelson’s death while others mourned on social media.

“Sheldon Adelson has died. The world will be a safer place without his racist hatred and funding of white supremacy,” one Twitter activist wrote. 

Even the fact that Adelson famously paid his employees salaries and benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic was not enough for many to overlook his politics.

Conservatives, however, have publicly mourned the passing of the mogul.

Donald Trump Jr. called him “a true American patriot” in a tweet.

Adelson, who was Jewish, also made waves through his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the businessman and philanthropist "will be remembered forever" thanks to his actions to "strengthen Israel's position in the US.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies