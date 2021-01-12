You okay, Meghan? Daughter of late anti-torture Senator John McCain says ‘MAGA terrorists’ should be sent to GITMO & fed dog food

Meghan McCain has been raked over the coals by Twitter users after she expressed support for the inhumane treatment of rioters involved in the unrest at the Capitol, with many noting her late father would likely not approve.

In a series of hot-blooded screeds, the daughter of deceased Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) argued that participants in last week’s violence in Washington, DC should be labeled “domestic terrorists” and treated like foreign enemies.

McCain, who is a co-host of the popular talk show ‘The View’, argued during Monday’s program that “all the possibilities” should be considered when discussing punishments for those suspected of unlawful activity during the riots. She even floated the idea of shipping them to the infamous military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where terrorist suspects have been held for years without due process and subjected to “enhanced interrogation” techniques.

I'm not against sending these people to Gitmo, that may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al-Qaeda.

Meghan McCain on the Capitol riots: "I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo, and that may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al Qaeda." pic.twitter.com/D0wXLLaX54 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 11, 2021

On the same day, she tweeted that “MAGA terrorists” should be treated “like any other terrorists who have attacked our homeland.”

The MAGA terrorists should be prosecuted like any other terrorists who have attacked our homeland and be given the same severity of consequences. They should also be tried for treason. No mercy. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 11, 2021

McCain wasn’t done dishing out her provocative takes on the controversy, however. Hours later, she responded to reports that the bare-chested man photographed posing on the speaker’s chair in the Senate, Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, was refusing food after being arrested because he only eats organic produce.

“He should be fed dog food as far as I’m concerned,” she quipped.

He should be fed dog food as far as I’m concerned. https://t.co/zI12eX2bDO — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 12, 2021

Her divisive views soon caught the eye of social media users who pointed out that her father, who was tortured as a Vietnam POW, was a staunch opponent of waterboarding and other harsh interrogation methods adopted by the US government in the early years of its global war on terrorism.

So you're for torture considering your dad was tortured? — Aaron (@AaronDLWylie) January 12, 2021

“You dad might have felt differently about how to treat prisoners. Of war or otherwise,” noted one commenter.

“We can’t go down this road. Yes, arrest him, throw the book at him, including felony murder but no matter how pissed we are (and I’m pissed), we can’t sink to the level them,” read another disapproving reply to McCain’s outbursts.

Oh, you McCains and your torture. Daddy's proud of this take. — Bass (@Deplorable_Bass) January 12, 2021

Still, there were plenty of like-minded Americans who applauded her. The idea of sending the rioters to Gitmo was the “first smart thing she’s ever said,”wrote one Twitter user.

Her dog food recommendation also received cheers, with some even arguing that dog food was “too good” for Chansley.

Dog food is too good for him because they make some pretty high end dog food these days. He should be treated like the kids in ICE detention facilities - no change of clothes for days, no access to bathrooms or toothbrushes, and one blanket on a cot. — Kealy G (@Keals2005) January 12, 2021

Maybe rat 🐀 food. Dog food is now high quality and expensive! — Liborio Millares (@LiboRealtor) January 12, 2021

Last Wednesday’s unrest has been linked to several deaths and prompted Democrats to accuse President Donald Trump of inciting violence in the capital. The event has also been used to push for a new legislation aimed at cracking down on “domestic terrorism.”

