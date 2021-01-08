 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
House Democrats leak draft of Trump IMPEACHMENT for ‘inciting insurrection’
HomeUSA News

Media & Democrats are launching second 'war on terror' – against Americans – Glenn Greenwald warns

8 Jan, 2021 20:40
Get short URL
Media & Democrats are launching second 'war on terror' – against Americans – Glenn Greenwald warns
The US Capitol grounds in Washington, DC, January 8, 2021. ©  REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Some of the very same people behind the original ‘War on Terror’ are now helping start a new one against Americans, journalist Glenn Greenwald warned amid a rising crackdown on free speech following the chaos at the US Capitol.

Greenwald is a lawyer who turned to journalism in 2005 to protest the suppression of Americans’ civil liberties under the Bush-Cheney ‘war on terror’. He ended up playing a key role in publishing NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s revelations about the illegal mass spying on Americans. On Friday, however, he sounded alarm over what he saw as history repeating.

“There's absolutely a new War on Terror being initiated,” he tweeted. “This new one is aimed inward, domestically.”

“I spent the first decade of my journalism career devoted to exposing and denouncing the excesses of the first War on Terror, and I see exactly the same tactics forming,” he wrote

The Democrats behind it won’t even need to study the tactics of neoconservatives from the original WoT – as “Neocons are their full allies in all of this,” Greenwald noted. Anyone who has questions or concerns about it will be demonized as a “terrorist” sympathizer. 

As an example, he offered up tweets by former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum – of “axis of evil” infamy – now posing as a “liberal thought leader.”

A key ally in this will be “the same media outlets who have acted as their spokespeople since 2016,” Greenwald argued, again citing an example: CNN’s Oliver Darcy, a “former conservative… whose main function in life is to demand censorship on behalf of [Democrats].”

USA Today has sent out a call to readers to report and identify people involved in Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol, which Democrats and the media have increasingly painted as an “insurrection” and called for a harsh crackdown on “domestic terrorists.”

Several hundred supporters of President Donald Trump first breached the police barriers to enter the Capitol grounds, then broke into the building itself, but eventually dispersed after Trump called for peace and order. 

Also on rt.com USA Today asks to ID rioters in Capitol invasion. Readers question why summer unrest was treated differently

Greenwald has condemned the riot at the Capitol, but warned that if there is a lesson of the past 20 years, it’s that “making weighty decisions at times of high and intense emotions, closely following an event that unifies most everyone to the point that any deviations or questioning are treated like treason or heresy, is extremely unwise.”

Several other independent journalists  have also raised alarm about the mounting crackdown on speech that has followed the events at the Capitol.  

Also on rt.com ‘Turning point in the battle for control’: Edward Snowden, others warn of consequences to Trump’s Facebook ban

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies