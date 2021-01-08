USA Today asks to ID rioters in Capitol invasion. Readers question why summer unrest was treated differently

USA Today newspaper has published 29 photos from the Capitol building takeover and asked readers to ID Trump supporters shown in them, leaving a few people puzzled and getting a sharp response from many others.

The paper said knowing the identities of those who stormed the US legislature on Wednesday will help them “report this important story.”

USA TODAY needs your help identifying the people who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. View the photos and fill out our form. https://t.co/gIOXuaSi5l — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 7, 2021

Considering the amount of anger that the Capitol invasion provoked, it’s no surprise that USA Today’s call was answered by many people. Some readily provided names and other details about the rioters, while others pointed to people they suspected of being involved.

#1 is a guy named Mike Hunt#2 is a guy in know from high school. Peter Gosinya.#3 is Jack Mehoff.#4 is Dick Fitzwell#5 is a gay man named Peter O’Stool.#6 is Heywood Jablomie. #7 is Harry AnissI’ll keep working on the list. Hope this helps. — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyLoggins) January 8, 2021

Here’s a tip. They were on my friends flight. I saw this guy with the bag and one of the videos https://t.co/pEl6OFHpMp — Dr. LeiaRx (she/her) (@LeiaRx) January 7, 2021

My supervisor wasn't at work yesterday. He has never missed a day at work for 11yrs.🧐 — Adrian Browne (@AdrianB43126189) January 7, 2021

Quite a few of the tips were just links to reports by other major media outlets, while some replies seemed to gloat about the repercussions that the Trump supporters will now presumably face.

Yep, here’s one who is going to lose his new job: https://t.co/f01REoBybP — Silver Slicer 🍑 (@SilverSlicerWA) January 7, 2021

Others came up with suggestions how one could identify the suspects – that is if they had privileged access to protected information like hotel reservations.

Check room reservations from surrounding hotels. A person posted traitors in the lobby drinking and socializing. I'm also sure the airlines can help apparently a good Monday off then were rude to the stewards — peace&love (@positivepts) January 7, 2021

Outside and inside US Capitol there are thousands of cameras , each police has a camera , they have all . What are they looking for? — Stop Tourist Abuse (@StopTouristAbus) January 7, 2021

A handful of commenters seemed really troubled by USA Today’s inquiry. “Since when do journalists conduct police work?” one wondered. Another said it showed the “merger between press and state” in the US.

Since when do journalists conduct police work?? You are supposed to be reporting on the violence, not investigating the perpetrators! I’m in favor of prosecuting all who are guilty but let the @fbi and @mpdc do the police work! Info should be sent to them, not Gannett/USATODAY!! — Carol Kaplan (@carolkaplanPR) January 8, 2021

The merger between press and state is complete. — Cerno (@Cernovich) January 7, 2021

Plenty questioned why the newspaper was so eager to learn the identities of the people who broke into the Capitol building, as they point out, it’s hardly the only property damaged during mass protests lately.

Man I can’t wait to see how many people get falsely accused and punished for nothing. @USATODAY is trying to now act like they give a shit about destruction. Portland? Stormed a fed building threatens staff. Looted and rioted for 90 days. No issue. — Dizz (@RandallRobinso2) January 8, 2021

Did they find the people responsible for the fires in DC in June? Just curious. pic.twitter.com/nuxIhLtVaY — David Black (@David__Black) January 8, 2021

Odd, didn't see your paper crowd-sourcing ID for the 6 months of looting, rioting, and arson we had in 2020. To be clear, I believe those involved Jan 6 should be prosecuted but so should looters and arsonists. Let's be clear that this type of action is unacceptable by any group. — JB2 (@Carfan7199) January 8, 2021

And some tips will probably not help any investigation, since they focused on individuals that are long dead and only appeared in images picked by USA Today courtesy of their historic significance.

Can't quite tell bc the pic is blurry but I think that's John C. Calhoun? Watch out for that guy, I hear he's a baddie pic.twitter.com/zPRb7WpVrT — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) January 7, 2021

