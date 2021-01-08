 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: AP correspondent shoved around by MAGA protesters who mistook him for Antifa provocateur

8 Jan, 2021 15:00
Get short URL
WATCH: AP correspondent shoved around by MAGA protesters who mistook him for Antifa provocateur
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 6, 2021.© REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A dramatic video filmed during a violent pro-Trump protest outside the Capitol building shows an AP correspondent being harrassed by suspicious demonstrators, who apparently mistook him for an Antifa infiltrator.

The video, which adds an additional perspective to the picture of how the invasion of the US federal legislature unfolded, was published on Thursday by Associated Press photographer Julio Cortez.

It shows the moment his colleague, John Minchillo, was accosted by some Trump supporters during a tense rally close to the steps leading to the Capitol building.

In the video, Minchillo is shown wearing black clothes, a gas mask and a helmet, when some MAGA activists physically confront him, grabbing him by the straps of his press badge. They shove the journalist around for some time before pushing him right into a person standing on a sidewall. Both then fall down to the grass below the wall.

At this point, another organizer intervenes, identifying Minchillo as a member of the press and not of Antifa, the radical left movement that right-wing supporters of Donald Trump consider their sworn enemies. The organizer tells other protesters to hand over Minchillo’s camera and asks somebody to escort him away.

The protest eventually escalated, with activists breaking into the Capitol building and clashing with the Capitol police. Five people lost their lives during the events on Wednesday, including a female pro-Trump protester who was shot by police inside the seat of the US legislature, and a police officer, who on Thursday succumbed to injuries he received while responding to the rioting.

Also on rt.com WATCH: DC law enforcement holds massive vigil for fallen police officer killed during Capitol riots

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies