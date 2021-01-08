WATCH: DC law enforcement holds massive vigil for fallen police officer killed during Capitol riots

Police in Washington, DC held a massive night-time vigil overnight in honor of fallen officer Brian D. Sicknick. He died in hospital on Thursday from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s Capitol building riot.

According to a police statement, Sicknick returned to the division office after clashes with a ragtag group of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, but he later collapsed and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. He died shortly after from his, as yet, undisclosed injuries.

Caravana en honor al oficial Sicknick en la Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street. pic.twitter.com/7zNIfKX5y1 — Rosbelis Quiñonez (@Rosbequi) January 8, 2021

Video shared on social media purports to show a massive contingent of police conducting a night-time vigil for the slain cop, which featured a motorcade of police vehicles lined up in front of the Capitol and a lit-up police convoy which paraded past the Washington Monument in the early hours of Friday morning.

Rinden homenaje al oficial de la Policía del Capitolio Brian D. Sicknick quien falleció esta noche tras resultar herido en la invasión al Parlamento. pic.twitter.com/8ZM2nhngyw — Rosbelis Quiñonez (@Rosbequi) January 8, 2021 Police honoring officer Brian Sicknick who died tonight from injuries he suffered during the assault on the Capitol pic.twitter.com/b5nGUIRkda — Mathias Ask (@MathiasAsk) January 8, 2021 12:15 AM. Se confirma la muerte del policía del Capitolio Brian Sicknick, quien resultó herido ayer por un violento manifestante mientras hacía su trabajo. Oficiales de la policía rinden un homenaje a esta hora alineándose en silencio en los alrededores del Capitolio. #RIPpic.twitter.com/koyGStATLQ — Jesús Marín (@jesusalemarin) January 8, 2021

An investigation into Sicknick’s death has been launched by the DC Metropolitan Police Department's homicide division in collaboration with the Capitol Police and various federal agencies.

At least 50 charges have been brought against several people who participated in the riot, and the Justice Department has stated that charges of sedition and insurrection are also being considered.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned in the wake of the incident, while the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during the riot has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

