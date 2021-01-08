FBI offers $50k reward for information about suspected pipe bombs planted in DC amid Capitol unrest (PHOTO)

The FBI has asked the public for information regarding two suspected explosive devices found in Washington, DC during Wednesday’s unrest at the Capitol, as law enforcement begins efforts to identify people involved in the riots.

The feds are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for tips leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person or individuals responsible for placing the alleged pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee.

A flyer released by the FBI included a photograph of a person wearing a gray hoodie and black gloves and pants as they carried a black bag. The agency did not specify if the individual in question was a suspect in their investigation.

According to the FBI, at around 1pm on Wednesday law enforcement agencies were tipped off about a suspected explosive device with wires found at the RNC. A second suspected pipe bomb, which bore similarities to the other device, was reported fifteen minutes later at the headquarters of the DNC.

The Capitol Police Hazardous Materials Response Team determined that both objects were dangerous and could cause “great harm to public safety,” according to a statement released by police.

Bomb squads used water cannons to damage and disable the suspected explosive devices.

The appeal for information comes as law enforcement agencies, and even some media outlets, are asking the public for help in identifying individuals who participated in riots at the US Capitol.

The suspected bombs were found on the same day that a large protest against certifying the 2020 election results was held in the capital. A group of protesters later forced their way into the Capitol. Five people, including one police officer, were killed during the unrest, although several of the deaths have been described as resulting from “medical emergencies.”

