Giuliani's condemnation of Capitol violence slammed as critics cite his ‘trial by combat’ speech made prior to breach

7 Jan, 2021 18:12
Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has joined others in condemning the violence that took place at the US Capitol – but his comments are falling on deaf ears, as shortly before the breach he called for a “trial by combat.”

“The violence at the Capitol was shameful,” Giuliani tweeted on Thursday. 

The former New York City mayor and current Trump lawyer compared the actions to the “rioting and looting” that took place at Black Lives Matter rallies over the summer, “which was not condemned nearly enough by the Left.”

“This violence is condemned in the strongest terms,” he added. “Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police.”

In a followup tweet that was slapped with a “disputed” disclaimer by Twitter, Giuliani said, “Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party.”

“Violence is rejected,” he continued, later adding that he believed there could have been radical left Antifa involvement in the Wednesday riot. 

Giuliani’s words have only fueled anger, however, as liberal pundits pointed to him as part of the inspiration behind the chaotic scenes. 

Speaking about an hour before the breach of the US Capitol first occurred, Giuliani spoke to a crowd of thousands of Trump supporters at the Save America rally, where the president also spoke, and suggested “trial by combat” when it comes to the president’s battle to prove election fraud. 

“Your words inspired it,” Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast tweeted to Giualiani after his condemnations. 

Others have gone so far as to call for the arrest or investigation of Giuliani, including MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who launched into a profanity-laced tirade about the US Capitol breach during his show on Thursday.

Though Giuliani’s “trial by combat” comment set off alarms with critics even before the rioting began, his full speech did not appear to be referring directly to violence, but rather to putting reputations on the line.

“If we are wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail,” Giuliani told the crowd when speaking about election fraud. “So let’s have trial by combat. I’m willing to stake my reputation. The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”

