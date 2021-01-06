 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We don’t want you here!’ Thousands sign petition to ban Gov. Cuomo from Bills playoff game

6 Jan, 2021 00:02
©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have given special permission to the Buffalo Bills to have in-person attendance at their upcoming playoff game, but thousands of fans are telling him they don’t want him anywhere near the stadium.

Jeffrey Dorenzo, who organized the Change.org petition, blasted Cuomo for his already-announced plans to attend the game on Saturday.

“So Cuomo is going to attend our playoff game after telling us that we can only attend at less than 10% capacity?” he wrote.

Dorenzo also called for people to protest the governor’s arrival at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

“If he thinks he has more right to a seat in that stadium over people who have waited over 20 years for this opportunity, then people better be there to protest his entry,” he said.

The petition has over 25,000 signatures as of this writing, around 10,000 of which came on Tuesday when the petition got attention on social media from notable Cuomo critics.

Cuomo, an outspoken Bills fan, was slammed by many for his decision to allow over 6,000 fans to attend the upcoming football game, as much of New York remains shutdown with numerous businesses remaining closed due to the state’s pandemic restrictions.

As part of the conditions for in-person attendance to the game, fans will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test that was taken within 72 hours, and health officials will conduct contact tracing after people leave the stadium.

Calls for Cuomo to be banned from attending the game follow a number of New York restaurants announcing the governor was not welcome in their establishments in reaction to the lockdown orders, which have hit the dining industry especially hard.

