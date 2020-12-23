 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
New York Gov. Cuomo slammed over ‘model’ for 6,700 fans to attend Buffalo Bills game amid city’s bankrupting businesses

23 Dec, 2020 20:51
©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Andrew Cuomo has earned himself a fresh wave of criticism for announcing the possibility of over 6,000 fans attending an upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game while numerous businesses remain shut down across the state.

“Buffalo Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in, and contact traced after to see what the effect is,” Cuomo, an outspoken Bills fan, announced during a Wednesday press conference. 

While many small businesses, especially restaurants, have suffered under New York’s Covid-19 lockdown restrictions – much of them seeking financial help privately through funds set up by companies like Barstool Sports – Cuomo has been criticized for being too friendly to more entertainment-oriented businesses. NBC’s Saturday Night Live, for instance, has been allowed to continue filming with a live studio audience while restaurants are barred from having indoor dining.

“Unbelievable.  People haven’t seen their loved ones in 10 months, no indoor dining, businesses gone for good. But @NYGovCuomo wants fans including himself to go watch football. He is truly despicable,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted about the Bills plan, which still does not have final approval. 

Dean has been one of Cuomo’s most outspoken critics after having lost both of her in-laws to Covid-19. The two were residents at New York nursing homes when an early order from the governor forced such establishments to accept positive Covid patients, a move that many say led to thousands of deaths.

“Hate is a very strong word.  But when I think of @NYGovCuomo and what he’s done to New York and thousands of families, it’s hard to fight that feeling towards him and his administration,” Dean wrote in a followup tweet.

“Once again, NY has its priorities backwards,” state Senator Sue Serino added. 

Cuomo said he would "like" to approve attendance for the Buffalo Bills game, which is still a few weeks away.

“It’s a public health model and hasn’t been done in the nation before,” Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. 

