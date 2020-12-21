 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Santa’s going to be very good to me,’ NY Gov. Cuomo says, praising himself for ‘working hard’

21 Dec, 2020 21:41
Get short URL
‘Santa’s going to be very good to me,’ NY Gov. Cuomo says, praising himself for ‘working hard’
©  REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has once again set off his critics by claiming he’s not on Santa’s naughty list because of all the hard work he did this year.

“Santa’s going to be very good to me. I can tell. I worked hard this year,” Cuomo claimed at a Monday press conference, encouraging New Yorkers to have a “healthy holiday.”

The governor also jokingly gave Santa Claus an exemption from New York Covid-19 pandemic traveling restrictions.

Cuomo’s comments have invited backlash on social media, with critics reminding the governor of his numerous controversies this year.

Also on rt.com Cuomo’s First Amendment-flouting ban of the Confederate flag opens the door to unprecedented attacks on free speech

“He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award and lying through his teeth all year,” Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean tweeted in response to the press conference. 

Dean lost both her in-laws to Covid-19 and has blasted Cuomo on numerous occasions for an early order during the pandemic forcing nursing homes to take in positive Covid cases, a decision critics say led to thousands of deaths. 

“Governor Cuomo deserves coal in his stocking for the rest of his life,” conservative pundit Brad Polumbo wrote.

“Cuomo is Trump with a different party initial after his name and the media in his corner,” writer Stephen L. Miller added. 

Cuomo’s most recent controversy came when a former aide, Lindsey Boylan, accused him of years of sexual harassment against her and others. Cuomo has denied the allegation.

Despite his numerous critics, Cuomo still has plenty of supporters. The governor was thrust into the national spotlight this year thanks to multiple public feuds with President Donald Trump, he won an Emmy Award, and even celebrated sales for a book on his leadership during the pandemic, published in October. 

New York is still suffering the effects of the pandemic with over 36,000 deaths recorded, as well as more than 800,000 cases. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies