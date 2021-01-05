‘Can we do anything right?’: Delays, wrong accounts, unexplained changes lead to mass frustration over 2nd US stimulus checks

While many in the US have received their second round of Covid-19 stimulus checks, others are voicing their frustrations as their payments are delayed due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sending money to the wrong accounts.

Those who did not receive their $600 stimulus payment on Monday have been using the ‘Get My Payment’ tool on the IRS website to track where their money is, and the various explanations have led to a litany of confusion.

Some have reportedly been told that their stimulus checks are being sent to them physically, despite their first payments being directly deposited into their accounts. No reason has been given for the change. Checks will begin getting mailed on January 6, according to the IRS.

Those being mailed their payments despite the first payment having been directly deposited have been told through the Get My Payment tool that a “letter with additional information on this payment” will be sent to them, though there is also no explanation for what information this letter contains, or why it is necessary.

Tax returns service H&R Block tweeted on Monday that customers would also see delays in their payments because money was issued to temporary accounts set up to help people receive their tax refunds in 2019.

“The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm,” it tweeted.

The company added that the issue would be handled by the end of the day, but many customers have expressed via social media that they still have not received the funds.

But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

People who used TurboTax to file their taxes are experiencing similar issues, with payments being directed to temporary accounts meant to pay filing fees with refunds.

Frustrations over stimulus payments have already been high among many Americans, as the much-delayed ‘relief’ is half the amount of the first stimulus payment, and less than a third of the check for $2,000 pushed by President Donald Trump and other lawmakers.

Many have taken to social media to vent their issues with the delayed payments, including asking “Can we do anything right?”

So, if you used turbo tax or H&R block, your stimulus isn’t coming anytime soon. The IRS sent your money to them or to your debit card (with the efiler) instead of the dd information that they have had on file for years. Not entirely sure why they want these problems but pic.twitter.com/lLmWJeApGz — Mannie Pooh Shiesty (@itsmanniebaby) January 5, 2021

If anyone on the tl is still awaiting stimmy’s, I have some info:The IRS screwed up royally. People’s checks were sent to H&R Block, Turbo Tax or, wherever their online taxes were prepared. pic.twitter.com/4OBqwJXT6x — a love letter in human form. (@simonebnfree) January 5, 2021

Me thinking I'm getting my stimulus this week and then finding out the IRS sent the money to a closed H&R Block account. Can we do anything right? pic.twitter.com/fzkJiLHtVm — Dr. Alysa “Sleigh, What?!?” Lucas ❄️☃️ (@dralysalucas) January 5, 2021

The IRS released a statement Monday informing people that their only tool in tracking their payments is through their website. They urged people experiencing delays or who have questions not to call, as “phone assisters do not have additional information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov.”

“The payments are automatic, and people should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions,” they added.

Individuals making $75,000 or less are eligible for a $600 stimulus payment, while couples earning $150,000 or less are entitled to $1,200.

Anyone who does not receive stimulus funds by the time they file their taxes – which they can begin doing at the end of January – will have a Recovery Rebate Option, which will help credit the funds through either taxes owed or entitled refunds.

