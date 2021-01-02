 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Inoculation nepotism? Tennessee health workers give Covid jab to friends after turning people away due to ‘miscalculation’

2 Jan, 2021 15:09
Get short URL
Inoculation nepotism? Tennessee health workers give Covid jab to friends after turning people away due to ‘miscalculation’
FILE PHOTO: A box of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine ©  REUTERS/Yuki Iwamura/File Photo
Tennessee residents waited hours in long lines to get a coronavirus jab, but an alleged calculation error resulted in many being turned away, leaving excess shots, which were then given by health workers to their close contacts.

Demand for the jab was so high in Chattanooga on Thursday that vehicles queuing at a site where the vaccine was being administered caused traffic jams. Hamilton County officials had announced that anyone 75 or older could receive the shot and that no appointment was necessary.

Apparently believing that they would run out of doses, health authorities took to Twitter to ask people to leave and return at a later time to receive the Pfizer jab.

According to local media reports, some elderly residents waited more than four hours to receive the vaccine, only to be turned away.

Also on rt.com Wisconsin pharmacist ARRESTED & faces felony charges after ruining 500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on purpose

But it appears that at least some of the people who waited patiently for the shot were cheated. After vaccinating the remaining people in the line, there were still unused doses. Claiming that they didn’t want to waste the drugs, health workers reportedly called family and friends and invited them to take one of the ‘excess’ jabs.

As a result, vaccinations continued late into the evening. After being tipped off, a local NBC affiliate arrived at the scene, where one driver told a reporter that he had “contacts” and that all seven people in his vehicle had been vaccinated. It’s unclear whether any of them were in the 75-or-older or another high-risk group.

READ MORE: Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine first in the world to receive emergency use authorization from WHO

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger insisted that there was no favoritism involved, claiming that a “miscalculation” had resulted in unused doses and that health workers simply wanted to ensure that no shot went to waste.

The county health department later announced on Twitter that 1,158 doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine were given Thursday and “not one dose was wasted.” It’s unclear how many excess jabs were administered after people were turned away.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies