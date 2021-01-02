Trump lawyer & conservatives disown vocal pro-MAGA attorney Lin Wood after he says Pence may 'face FIRING SQUAD for treason'

A lawyer on the Trump campaign and a number of conservative allies have distanced themselves from attorney Lin Wood, a loud backer of the president, after he accused VP Mike Pence of “treason,” saying he’d face a “firing squad.”

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser on President Donald Trump’s campaign team, took to Twitter on Friday night to disavow Wood’s claim that the vice president is guilty of “treason” and could be slapped with the death penalty, stating: “To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the US Constitution.”

To be clear: I do not support the statements from Attorney Lin Wood. I support the rule of law and the U.S. Constitution. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) January 2, 2021

Hours earlier, Wood posted a lengthy thread alleging that a shadowy cabal of “globalists” had plotted to steal the 2020 election from Trump, consisting of the Chinese Communist Party, Democrats, the CIA, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and progressive bankroller George Soros – as well as “the Republicans.”

“When arrests for treason begin, put Chief Justice John Roberts, VP Mike Pence [and] Mitch McConnell at [the] top of list,” he went on – apparently angry that Pence’s lawyers challenged a lawsuit seeking to allow the VP to disqualify electoral college votes when they are officially counted later this month, which has since been shot down in court.

If Pence is arrested, [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] will save the election. Pence will be in jail awaiting trial for treason. He will face execution by firing squad. He is a coward and will sing like a bird and confess ALL.

Wood made his name on a series of high-profile defamation cases over the decades, but hit the headlines more recently in relation to the 2020 presidential race. Since November 3, he has vocally claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud in favor of Democrat challenger Joe Biden, now the president-elect, and has represented Trump in a number of lawsuits seeking to challenge the results of the race.

While Trump himself has echoed some of Wood’s allegations – retweeting a post as recently as mid-December in which the lawyer suggested two top Georgia officials should be jailed for election malfeasance – allies to the president have grown skeptical as Wood’s claims became increasingly bizarre.

Later on Friday night, a former deputy assistant to Trump, Sebastian Gorka, characterized Wood as a “lunatic” while sharing his “firing squad” post. The ex-Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich, meanwhile, blasted the attorney as “totally destructive” last month – also extending the criticism to Trump lawyer Sydney Powell, who’s similarly claimed mass election fraud.

Wood’s posts have grown more erratic in recent weeks, often combining his election-related commentary with religious references and claims resembling those of the QAnon community, which maintains that global elites oversee a massive pedophile ring and engage in Satanic rituals. In the aftermath of his “firing squad” remarks on Friday night, the attorney said he was receiving an “increased volume of death threats,” quipping: “Was it something I said?”

Wow! I am getting an increased volume of death threats tonight. pic.twitter.com/4QDKHN9pXY — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) January 2, 2021

