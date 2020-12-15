 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump retweets attorney Lin Wood’s call for top Georgia officials to ‘go to jail’ & suggests Chinese ties

15 Dec, 2020 17:30
Donald Trump has retweeted a post by lawyer Lin Wood claiming that Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state will “soon be going to jail” and implying that they are working on behalf of the Chinese government.

In the tweet posted on Tuesday, Wood praised the president as a “genuinely good man” who “does not really like to fire people.”

“I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans’,” the pro-Trump attorney wrote, adding that the president gave Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and State Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “every chance to get it right.”

“They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Wood’s prediction and clearly implied accusations stem from Georgia’s government refusing to act to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, which saw Biden win the state.

The attached photos of the two men were edited to make it look like they were wearing People’s Republic of China flag facemasks and lapel pins.

In recent weeks, Wood has become one of the more prominent voices, pushing the theory that a massive voter fraud conspiracy is behind Trump’s loss.

He and some other hardline conservatives even urged Georgians to sit out the crucial January senate runoffs — which will determine which of the two major parties takes control of the US Senate — as a slap in the face to the state GOP for not throwing their full support behind the fraud allegations.

The fact that Trump has retweeted Wood baffled many, seeing it as an “amplification” of “rogue” anti-party rhetoric.

Other commenters, including the director of ethics watchdog Citizens for Ethics, Robert Maguire, appeared horrified, taking the retweet as proof that an autocratic Trump was vowing to jail politicians who fell out of his favor.

Some didn’t take the retweet so seriously and rather pointed out that while Wood described Trump as a man who “does not like to fire people,” the president is widely known for the catchphrase “you’re fired,” which he used plenty while hosting ‘the Apprentice’ TV show.

Trump’s most ardent followers, however, fully supported Wood, with some arguing that since the Electoral College has already officially voted for Biden, “time was running short” to change the election outcome and that it was “time to start arresting traitors” in the GOP.

