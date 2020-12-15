Trump retweets attorney Lin Wood’s call for top Georgia officials to ‘go to jail’ & suggests Chinese ties

Donald Trump has retweeted a post by lawyer Lin Wood claiming that Georgia’s Republican governor and secretary of state will “soon be going to jail” and implying that they are working on behalf of the Chinese government.

In the tweet posted on Tuesday, Wood praised the president as a “genuinely good man” who “does not really like to fire people.”

“I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans’,” the pro-Trump attorney wrote, adding that the president gave Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and State Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “every chance to get it right.”

“They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.”He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

Wood’s prediction and clearly implied accusations stem from Georgia’s government refusing to act to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, which saw Biden win the state.

The attached photos of the two men were edited to make it look like they were wearing People’s Republic of China flag facemasks and lapel pins.

In recent weeks, Wood has become one of the more prominent voices, pushing the theory that a massive voter fraud conspiracy is behind Trump’s loss.

He and some other hardline conservatives even urged Georgians to sit out the crucial January senate runoffs — which will determine which of the two major parties takes control of the US Senate — as a slap in the face to the state GOP for not throwing their full support behind the fraud allegations.

The fact that Trump has retweeted Wood baffled many, seeing it as an “amplification” of “rogue” anti-party rhetoric.

1. This Trump tweet is quite significant as voting begins in the Georgia run-offsLin Wood, who Trump retweets here, is advocating that Republicans BOYCOTT the runoff elections in protestTrump is amplifying his voicehttps://t.co/cBr7rhm8Y5pic.twitter.com/5L4KNAYUCw — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 15, 2020

Not terribly helpful for a GOP currently arguing Lin Wood is a loose cannon/Dem plant who has gone rogue with his Georgia boycott idea! pic.twitter.com/44YfErsPrl — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 15, 2020

Trump wants both Georgia Republican Senate candidates to lose, he couldn’t take them winning after he lost. — Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) December 15, 2020

Other commenters, including the director of ethics watchdog Citizens for Ethics, Robert Maguire, appeared horrified, taking the retweet as proof that an autocratic Trump was vowing to jail politicians who fell out of his favor.

Good morning, the President of the United States is retweeting calls for him to put members of his own party in jail for not overturning an election that he lost. pic.twitter.com/N46ZzK5JjT — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) December 15, 2020

Very much on-brand for Trump to threaten to jail people who displeased him — like a true autocrat — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 15, 2020

Some didn’t take the retweet so seriously and rather pointed out that while Wood described Trump as a man who “does not like to fire people,” the president is widely known for the catchphrase “you’re fired,” which he used plenty while hosting ‘the Apprentice’ TV show.

“He doesn’t really like to fire people” is the perfect cynical comment to make about a man who is only president because the catchphrase “You’re Fired” made him famous again. — Geoffrey Rickly (@GeoffRickly) December 15, 2020

Trump’s most ardent followers, however, fully supported Wood, with some arguing that since the Electoral College has already officially voted for Biden, “time was running short” to change the election outcome and that it was “time to start arresting traitors” in the GOP.

WE KNOW TRUMP WON THIS ELECTION BY A LANDSLIDE!!! ❤🤍💙 — President-elect Marina ♡ (@xoxoPatrioticRN) December 15, 2020

Time is running short.It's time to start arresting traitors in the GOP and Democrat parties.Insurrection Act now! — Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) December 15, 2020

