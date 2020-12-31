‘Death sentence’: Repairman behind Hunter Biden laptop says he had to share hard drive info after ‘proper authorities’ failed him

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repairman at the center of the Hunter Biden laptop story, says Twitter labeling him a “hacker” has destroyed his business and he plans on refiling a dismissed lawsuit against the tech company.

“Being labeled a hacker is a death sentence in my industry and I was just trying to do the right thing,” Isaac told Fox News on Thursday. “I don't have a business anymore. As long as I'm labeled a hacker, I won't be able to be trusted in this industry.”

Social media platforms like Twitter blocked users from sharing an October New York Post story based on materials from the laptop Isaac claims belonged to Hunter Biden. Material from the laptop included sexually explicit photos, as well as business emails that implied Joe Biden was involved in his son’s foreign business dealings when he was vice president, something he continues to deny.

Twitter’s explanation for blocking the sharing of the story was that it was based on “hacked materials,” something Isaac said has savaged his business and was the motivation behind a $500 million defamation suit against the company. That suit was dismissed this week, but Isaac’s lawyer says the dismissal was based on a technicality and they plan to refile.

"We think that Twitter defamed our client, and that is what caused all of his injury," attorney Brian Della Rocca said, adding that further suits against other companies may be possible “down the line.”

Before the Post published materials from the laptop - which Isaac took ownership of after Hunter Biden allegedly dropped it off at his Delaware shop and never returned to pay the bill - they were given to Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, something Isaac says only happened because the “proper authorities” failed him.

“Well, I needed to get this to the proper authorities,” Isaac said, “and when I felt like the proper authorities failed me, then that gives me the opportunity to get that to the people...the last person on the list was lawyers or the president.”

Isaac said he handed the laptop materials over to the FBI before Giuliani was contacted. He claims to have received numerous death threats since the Post story broke. On top of $500 million, he also wants a public retraction from Twitter.

