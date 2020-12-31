Taliban bounties 3: The China menace. Claim of payments for attacks on US troops in Afghanistan now stars Beijing

With all the originality of a Hollywood remake, the story about some state paying militants in Afghanistan bounties for targeting US troops has made a comeback. This time the villain is China, rather than Russia or Iran.

Secret intelligence indicates that “non-state actors” in Afghanistan were paid to carry out attacks against US troops, according to sources. President Trump was briefed on the intelligence. The bounties were presumably offered at a sensitive time when the US and the Taliban were engaged in talks on a peace deal.

If you think that was a recap of the “Russian bounties to Taliban” story from this summer, you’re wrong. It’s actually this week’s news first brought by Axios and later reported by all the other outlets with access – traditionally – to unnamed sources. The party that was allegedly paying the bounties is China.

The Trump administration is declassifying uncorroborated intelligence that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers.https://t.co/XMxddVSUFy — Axios (@axios) December 30, 2020

But the confusion is understandable, since all the same plot twists have appeared at least twice before. June reports said it was Russia that was supposedly incentivizing the Taliban to fight its sworn enemy, though the actual bad guy, according to US media, was Trump for not showing Moscow its place.

In August, bounties were reported as coming from Iran. That case didn’t make as much of a splash in the US media – possibly because calling Trump soft on Iran would have been too far detached from reality even for his biggest critics. The fresh scoops featuring China don’t even mention the Iranian remake.

New: US intelligence indicates Iran paid bounties to Taliban for targeting American troops in Afghanistan - ⁦@ZcohenCNN⁩ reporting https://t.co/1JifNbHpHK — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 17, 2020

The third instalment was met with glee by Trumpworld, which challenged the media to deliver the same wall-to-wall coverage it did with the first run featuring Russia. During the presidential campaign, Trump worked hard to make his Democratic rival Joe Biden appear a China toadie, so the political motivation here is quite transparent.

I look forward to wall-to-wall media coverage from the pro-China US media about the latest Intel on China putting bounties on US soldiers. 🙄 https://t.co/g7KzSb9E4Y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 31, 2020

If early signs are an indicator, Trump supporters will likely be disappointed. Sources are already telling their media contacts the China intelligence is “very thin,” amounts to “rumors,” and is “less” credible than what they had on Russia, much to the chagrin of Trump officials.

And whoever said “very thin” is someone who is a political operative. Intel is assessed. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 31, 2020

And the Russian bounties story never panned out. “It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of US troops in Afghanistan, said in September.

The latest scoop comes with a promise that the US will declassify whatever info it has to back the claim of Chinese bounties. If true, it would be a rare opportunity for the general public to judge it themselves rather than rely on the vague intelligence assessments and assurances of unnamed-sources-friendly journalists.

