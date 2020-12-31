Alyssa Milano faces backlash after claiming ‘masks will protect you MORE than an AR-15’ in bizarre dig at ‘anti-maskers’

Actress and progressive crusader Alyssa Milano was torched online after offering questionable advice to “anti-maskers,” explaining that face coverings will “protect you more” than an AR-15 rifle.

In a public service announcement-style tweet on Tuesday, Milano apparently hoped to educate those skeptical of the effectiveness of face masks and related government mandates amid the Covid-19 pandemic, observing that “anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for ‘protection.’”

“LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL,” she concluded in all-caps.

Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for “protection”. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2020

While the post found some support, with one backer revealing that bullets are indeed “useless against a virus,” netizens soon rushed in with more critical commentary, some arguing that the items are “different tools for different jobs” – or in the words of conservative actor Nick Searcy: “AR-15s DO A LOT OF S**T.”

Different tools for different jobs. And even though I wear a mask, I’d argue that an AR-15 is far more effective at stopping, say, multiple home invaders than a face mask is at stopping COVID. https://t.co/Mf3NYvOCBB — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 29, 2020

Those tools are for very different kinds of threats. I own both AR-15s and KN-95s. I don't see any conflict in that whatsoever. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 29, 2020

While it may be the case that firearms have little effect on viral transmission, users came up with a few other ways an AR-15 could come in handy – contending with an “armed intruder,” for example. Another commenter argued that such weapons are needed not for personal defense, but rather to resist a tyrannical government, echoing sentiments expressed by early American statesmen like Thomas Jefferson.

@Alyssa_Milano I don't need an AR-15 for personal protection... I need it to resist tyranny. The same tyranny you and your ilk seek to impose on those with whom you disagree. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 29, 2020

Alyssa, we all know it’s just for attention, but can you please explain to me what a mask is going to do for me against an armed intruder or aggressor? https://t.co/VES4nortMI — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 30, 2020

if someone ever breaks into my house i’ll be sure to grab my mask instead of my gun https://t.co/0cWv51W4xA — 𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 𝚐𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚏🐉 (@yeahrightgirlhg) December 30, 2020

As the disapproving comments poured in, Milano eventually locked down the tweet, allowing only a select few to reply, though that did little to quell the critics.

How do you keep stupid impervious? Here’s a good start 👇🤣 https://t.co/jfVYJMvUPepic.twitter.com/5eRxFzuHe9 — Chris (@LBCFord) December 30, 2020

When I see my entire thought process written out and making zero sense in an embarrassing way, I delete the draftMeanwhile, checkmarks hit “tweet”The magnificent bastards that they are https://t.co/bZBdFBOTnt — ⚜️Solomon L. Frigoris⚜️ (@SolFrigoris) December 30, 2020

This is the same woman who wore a crocheted mask... https://t.co/Xq99hN0N4z — The Irreverent (T) (@gunboss68) December 30, 2020

A series of replies also pointed to hypocrisy in Milano’s message to the maskless, noting that she herself has admitted to owning guns. And despite vocally supporting the movement to defund police, Milano has not hesitated to call in heavily armed protectors when she’s felt threatened in the past – whether they be police or private body guards.

“Can you remind us who it was you called about the kid with the pellet gun[?] Was it the [mask] manufacturers or the police?” one commenter asked, referring to an incident in September in which the actress triggered a massive police response over a teenager shooting squirrels with an air rifle in woods near her sprawling LA mansion.

This insufferable broad has already admitted she owns a gun for her own protection, but she’s locked down commenting so no one can call her out on her raging hypocrisy.The Left is as honest as they are brave. 👌🏻 https://t.co/Iic17aOq3R — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 29, 2020

So you don't need armed security then, right @Alyssa_Milano?Masks protect us from disease, and the ability and legal right to defend ourselves protects us from violence.One means of protection is not better than another. https://t.co/xsiAYI8QdL — Sarah Moloney 🌹 (@SarahIsAwsm) December 30, 2020

Funny wasn't that long ago your ass got scared of a dude with a bb gun shooting squirrels.. Weird... instead of 7 sheriff vehicles, a k9 unit, the fire department and oh yeah a HELICOPTER showing up at your place why didn't you just put a mask on.. 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/XGuzNgYFnZ — 🇺🇲TrumpKag🇺🇸 (@matt_hudgens) December 30, 2020

Milano’s latest mask-themed post is not the first to bring ridicule on the ‘Charmed’ star, penning another PSA-style tweet in May encouraging followers to wear masks while donning a knitted, visibly-ineffective face covering. In rebuttal, the actress claimed her PPE contained a carbon filter, “so, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe.”

