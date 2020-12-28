WATCH: Moment of Nashville blast captured in HD by police surveillance camera 

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released high quality footage that captured the exact moment the explosive-laden RV detonated on Christmas morning in a massive blast that authorities say killed the bombing suspect.

The surveillance video, posted by metro police on Sunday night, shows the recreation vehicle from a distance, and a police officer walking out of the frame just seconds before the blast.

This is video of Friday morning's explosion recorded by an MNPD camera at 2nd Ave N & Commerce St. pic.twitter.com/3vaXhoUOAR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

The footage was released soon after Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was officially named as the only perpetrator behind the bombing in downtown Nashville.

The suspect perished in the explosion and his motives remain a mystery, with authorities saying it was “still early in the investigation” for a definitive conclusion.

