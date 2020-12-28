 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: Moment of Nashville blast captured in HD by police surveillance camera 

28 Dec, 2020 03:52
WATCH: Moment of Nashville blast captured in HD by police surveillance camera 
©  Metro Nashville Police Department
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has released high quality footage that captured the exact moment the explosive-laden RV detonated on Christmas morning in a massive blast that authorities say killed the bombing suspect.

The surveillance video, posted by metro police on Sunday night, shows the recreation vehicle from a distance, and a police officer walking out of the frame just seconds before the blast.

The footage was released soon after Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was officially named as the only perpetrator behind the bombing in downtown Nashville.

The suspect perished in the explosion and his motives remain a mystery, with authorities saying it was “still early in the investigation” for a definitive conclusion.

