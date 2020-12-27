FBI investigates if ‘5G paranoia’ was behind mysterious Nashville Christmas RV explosion – reports

Federal agents were tipped off that a person who had rigged an RV with explosives in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, may have been driven by fears surrounding 5G technology, a report claims.

Nashville realtor Steve Fridrich told local WSMV TV channel that the FBI had interviewed him about whether a man investigated in connection to Friday’s bombing had “paranoia about 5G technology.”

Fridrich contacted the FBI because a man with the same name had done IT work for him for several years, he said.

Local media reported earlier that FBI and ATF agents were searching the homes belonging to a man named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, in Antioch, Tennessee. Neighbors told reporters they had seen an RV parked in the driveway of Warner’s home for several weeks. The vehicle reportedly looked like the one which detonated in downtown Nashville on the early morning of December 25.

An FBI spokesperson said the Bureau could not comment on the issue because of the pending investigation. However, a source confirmed to WSMV that, among other tips and angles, agents were checking if Warner experienced paranoia that 5G was being used to “spy on Americans.”

Fridrich was quoted as saying that Warner had never spoken about 5G to him. He described Warner as a “techie guy” who “didn't bother anybody.”

Before the explosion, a warning was heard from the RV, in which an automated female voice repeatedly urged everyone to “evacuate.” Three bystanders were injured in the blast. Police said they found human remains on site. According to CNN, this had led the FBI to believe that the explosion was a suicide bombing.

The blast damaged a building owned by telecoms giant AT&T, which is located not far from the company’s office tower. Police spokesperson Don Aaron said on Saturday that police did not know “if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention” of the perpetrator.

