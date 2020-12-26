‘Suicide bombing’? Nashville blast suspect ‘likely’ died in explosion, media claim, as FBI raids his house to establish motive

Federal agents have raided the house of a ‘person of interest’ in the Nashville Christmas blast case. Multiple law enforcement sources said the suspect is believed to be dead, with CNN declaring it a “likely suicide bombing.”

While officials decline to name the suspect, one of ‘more than 500’ initial leads brought them to a two-story red brick suburban house on Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee on Saturday. After a bomb squad swept the house for potential explosive devices, federal agents began their search for any clues in an attempt to establish a motive.

Agents have started carrying what looks like evidence bags out of the Antioch home. There’s been about 4 bags so far. #nashvillebombing#Nashville@WSMVpic.twitter.com/YjSHh0c2pq — Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) December 26, 2020

The investigators are also “vigorously working” to identify suspected fragments of human remains found at the blast site, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski.

Citing law enforcement sources, media in the meantime speculated that the lead theory is that suspect has died in the blast, with CNN already calling the explosion a “suicide bombing.”

Media, new: @ShimonPro tells @AmaraCNN that @CNN sources indicate that the #NashvilleExplosion was likely a suicide bombing. "They're still working through the details, working through this person's history, to try to figure out what would have prompted this incident." pic.twitter.com/uxtM2yjQOi — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 26, 2020

An RV exploded early Friday morning in downtown Nashville in what police so far refer to as an “intentional act.” The vehicle blared a recorded warning for around an hour, with a 15-minute countdown to an imminent detonation, giving first responders enough time to evacuate local residents. Three people were injured, in addition to the mysterious yet-to-be-identified human remains.

#Nashville Law enforcement sources tell @CBSNews leading theory is suspect may have been killed in Nashville explosion. DNA tests on remains found at scene are being conducted to determine if they belong to suspect or someone else + Fed agents searching home person of interest. — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 26, 2020

While the RV was parked outside an AT&T transmission building when the bomb went off, severely crippling communications and 911 emergency call centers, authorities have yet to officially identify either a target or a motive for the bombing.

