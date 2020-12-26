 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Suicide bombing’? Nashville blast suspect ‘likely’ died in explosion, media claim, as FBI raids his house to establish motive

26 Dec, 2020 23:14
Law enforcement officers gather to investigate information arising the day after a downtown Nashville explosion, outside a duplex house in Antioch, Tennessee, U.S. December 26, 2020 ©  Reuters / Harrison McClary
Federal agents have raided the house of a ‘person of interest’ in the Nashville Christmas blast case. Multiple law enforcement sources said the suspect is believed to be dead, with CNN declaring it a “likely suicide bombing.”

While officials decline to name the suspect, one of ‘more than 500’ initial leads brought them to a two-story red brick suburban house on Bakertown Road in Antioch, Tennessee on Saturday. After a bomb squad swept the house for potential explosive devices, federal agents began their search for any clues in an attempt to establish a motive.

The investigators are also “vigorously working” to identify suspected fragments of human remains found at the blast site, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski.

Citing law enforcement sources, media in the meantime speculated that the lead theory is that suspect has died in the blast, with CNN already calling the explosion a “suicide bombing.”

An RV exploded early Friday morning in downtown Nashville in what police so far refer to as an “intentional act.” The vehicle blared a recorded warning for around an hour, with a 15-minute countdown to an imminent detonation, giving first responders enough time to evacuate local residents. Three people were injured, in addition to the mysterious yet-to-be-identified human remains.

While the RV was parked outside an AT&T transmission building when the bomb went off, severely crippling communications and 911 emergency call centers, authorities have yet to officially identify either a target or a motive for the bombing.

