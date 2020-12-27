Nashville bomber officially identified as Anthony Warner, DNA samples match human tissue found at blast site

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, has been officially named as the suspect behind the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville, who apparently acted alone and died in the blast. His motives, however, still remain unclear.

Investigators used DNA evidence gathered at the explosion site and the RV’s vehicle identification number to implicate Warner, following a search at his house in suburban Nashville over the weekend. The 63-year-old Tennessee man is believed to have been the only perpetrator. He perished in the explosion and authorities are not looking for any other suspects.

His motives remain a mystery, with authorities saying it was “still early in the investigation” for a definitive conclusion. Officials have already received hundreds of tips and leads, and are continuing to ask the public for additional information.

Local media reports suggested that, among other tips and clues, agents were checking whether Warner experienced “paranoia” and believed that 5G was being used to “spy on Americans.”

The explosive-laden vehicle was parked outside an AT&T data transmission center when the bomb went off, knocking out landlines and mobile-phone services alike across Tennessee as well as parts of Kentucky and northern Alabama. The explosion also crippled dozens of 911 emergency call centers and grounded planes, forcing state systems to operate on backup infrastructure. However, police have said that they still did not know “if that was a coincidence, or if that was the intention.”

